Amazing BisMan Support Group – Be Stuck No Longer
There are several no-brainer things we come to learn while living in North Dakota. When I moved to North Dakota over 8 years ago, one of the first things I heard was "North Dakota Nice" - after a NICE older gentleman told me what that meant, I discovered all about it personally smack dab in the face when I ran out gas In Minot. I was blown away, within literally minutes of standing outside my car alongside the road, I had about 10 people stop and ask me if I needed any help, and about four of those invited me over for dinner. "North Dakota Nice" indeed.
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
KFYR-TV
Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North Dakota for the November 7 Powerball drawing. One $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minot and the other $100,000 ticket prize was won in Mandan. The $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, resetting the jackpot...
KFYR-TV
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington state man is in custody after Bismarck police claim he intended to sell large quantities of fentanyl pills. Evan Darden, 31, was booked into the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center last Thursday. Police say they found Darden in possession of 870 fentanyl pills and a source told police Darden picked up 2,000 fentanyl pills in Washington to be delivered in Bismarck/Mandan. According to court documents, Darden admitted to police he received multiple shipments of fentanyl pills to sell.
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
KFYR-TV
Another Starbucks location brewing in south Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Bismarck is brewing up another location of a popular coffee chain. Aspen Group just revealed the former Pier One building will be turned into another Starbucks location. This will be the sixth location of the store in Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck neighborhood makes annual donation to Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Family traditions are an important part of our holiday celebrations. Whether that’s trick-or-treating with cousins or going to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving, there’s probably something special attached to the holidays for us all. One Bismack family’s Halloween tradition is catching on and we...
How Bismarck plans to handle the 2022 winter storm
However, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the highways did stay mostly clear throughout the day.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Public Works prepares for winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A large portion of the state will be blanketed with several inches of snow over the next couple of days. Preparations are well underway at Bismarck Public Works to tackle the storm. Snow is not the only thing rolling into the capital city right now. Snowplows...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
Wasting ND Taxpayer Money Or Are These Winter Preparations?
A blizzard warning was issued at early this morning, November 9th, 2022 covering a large portion of central North Dakota by the National Weather Service. This being said, all are to be preparing for as we quote from said advisory at 9:15amCST, "Impacts... Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
Where’s The Best Mexican Food In BisMan?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
kfgo.com
Two seriously injured on icy, snow-covered I-94 crash near Mandan, ND
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Weather may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash on I-94, five miles west of Mandan Monday afternoon around 2:30. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup traveling east on the interstate crossed the median and struck the rear wheels of a westbound semi.
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
KFYR-TV
Moms Helping Moms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many may know the Dream Center for it’s services in feeding low income around the Bismarck community, but this non-profit organization does even more. Moms Helping Moms was created to give back to the community in a big and impactful way. Clothes, toys, gear, and...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Police respond to weather related accidents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 1.4″ of snow fell in the Bismarck area Monday and might have caught some drivers in summer driving mode. Bismarck Police say there were about 20 crash reports between Monday morning and early afternoon. As temperatures lower toward freezing, they remind everyone to be extra cautious as winter conditions reappear.
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
If you plan on winning the lottery and want to drop 1 Million Dollars or more in the Bismarck Mandan area for a new house, we have 10 options for you to consider. Now in this day and age, it seems like the whole world has been turned upside down. There are more jobs available than ever before but at the same time living expenses have gone up, along with the costs of fuel, food, and energy just to name a few. But if you still have the chance to live in the lap of luxury, we have 10 options for you to consider. Oh yeah, by the way, it will take at least $1,000,000 to seize the deal!
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
North Dakotans love their beer, that's no secret. But what beers are we drinking the most?. I was curious; what are the best beers you can get in the Fall around Bismarck Mandan? I started calling around to different breweries to see what they had to say. What is most popular on tap? What's flying off the shelves right now?
