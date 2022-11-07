ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Pickled’ Teams Announced: Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Daniel Dae Kim, Phil Keoghan, and More

By Isaac Rouse, TV Insider
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
worldboxingnews.net

Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer

Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’

“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True”

Morgan Wallen’s teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called “Me + All Your Reasons,” and now, he’s back with a clip of another new tune called “Hope That’s True.” He previously said he’s been in “album grind mode” since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it’s no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023. “Hope That’s True” is a […] The post Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Hilary Duff slams 'disgusting' decision to publish Aaron Carter's unfinished autobiography

Hilary Duff has branded the release of the late Aaron Carter's unfinished autobiography "heartless". The 'I Want Candy' singer was found dead last weekend aged 34 and just a few days later, Ballast Books confirmed they will be bringing out 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' on Tuesday (15.11.22), much to the fury of his former girlfriend, who slammed the "disgusting" publishers for cashing in on his passing.
Yakima Herald Republic

Florence Pugh offers to pay for call with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh joked she was going to bid for a Zoom call with Zach Braff. The 26-year-old actress was quick to comment on her former boyfriend's Instagram post promoting an eBay sale to raise money for wounded veterans, but the 47-year-old actor reassured her he'd happily speak to her for free.
Yakima Herald Republic

Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure

Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy