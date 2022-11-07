‘Pickled’ Teams Announced: Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Daniel Dae Kim, Phil Keoghan, and More

Read full article on original website
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more stars share messages of ‘gratitude’ on Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, stars in Hollywood, like Mark Wahlberg, are taking to social media to honor the brave men and women who have served.
Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True”
Morgan Wallen’s teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called “Me + All Your Reasons,” and now, he’s back with a clip of another new tune called “Hope That’s True.” He previously said he’s been in “album grind mode” since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it’s no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023. “Hope That’s True” is a […] The post Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hilary Duff slams 'disgusting' decision to publish Aaron Carter's unfinished autobiography
Hilary Duff has branded the release of the late Aaron Carter's unfinished autobiography "heartless". The 'I Want Candy' singer was found dead last weekend aged 34 and just a few days later, Ballast Books confirmed they will be bringing out 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' on Tuesday (15.11.22), much to the fury of his former girlfriend, who slammed the "disgusting" publishers for cashing in on his passing.
Yakima Herald Republic
Florence Pugh offers to pay for call with Zach Braff
Florence Pugh joked she was going to bid for a Zoom call with Zach Braff. The 26-year-old actress was quick to comment on her former boyfriend's Instagram post promoting an eBay sale to raise money for wounded veterans, but the 47-year-old actor reassured her he'd happily speak to her for free.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure
Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
