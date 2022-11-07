ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Axios

Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh

Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chavis Park gets biggest bite of Raleigh parks bond money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the passage of a Raleigh parks bond, homeowners in the city can expect an increase in property taxes. On Tuesday night, election results showed voters said yes to a $275 million park bond – the largest park bond for the city yet. The...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina

Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Slain Raleigh police officer receives posthumous award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Gabriel Torres received a posthumous award from the Raleigh Police Department nearly a month after he died. Torres was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting while on his way to work on Oct. 13. Each month, the department recognizes the outstanding work of one...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Union Station project combines transit, housing, shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh continues to show signs of growth and development. “I came down here two and a half years ago from Maryland and I’m just amazed by what is happening in the Raleigh-Durham area,” said Charles Lattuca, president of GoTriangle. GoTriangle had previously...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man charged in Raleigh Days Inn stabbing that injured woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been arrested in connection to a Raleigh stabbing Tuesday at a motel that injured a woman. Antonius Tivoli Jackson, 39, was arrested Tuesday at the Days Inn in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street where the morning stabbing took place, police said.
RALEIGH, NC

