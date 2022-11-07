Read full article on original website
Elion Raises $3M to Expand Digital Health Marketplace
– Elion, a San Francisco-based independent digital health technology marketplace company, today announced it has raised $3.3M in seed funding from leading digital health investors NEA, Max Ventures, 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point, with additional participation from a broad set of healthcare founders and angels. – In addition...
MedCrypt Raises $25M for Medical Device Cybersecurity Platform
– Today, MedCrypt, the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices and manufacturers raises $25M in Series B funding led by Intuitive Ventures and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. – The round included participation from institutional investors Section 32, Eniac Ventures, Anzu Partners, and Dolby Family Ventures. This round of funding...
Viome Raises $67M to Expand Microbiome & At-Home Test Kits
– Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven digital health company, announced additional $67M in funding toward its Series C round. – Led by Bold Capital Group, the $67M raise brings the company’s total funding to over $150M and will be used to support the development of its at-home tests that leverage precision nutrition to improve health and increase longevity by addressing the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancers, and aging.
Medidata Expands Sensor Cloud Network
– Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, and Boehringer Ingelheim, today announced a five-year renewal of their collaboration in the wider area of electronic data capture. The agreement extends the use of Rave EDC for Boehringer Ingelheim’s clinical trials worldwide and includes myMedidata, Medidata’s suite of patient-facing technologies focused on enhancing patient centricity and diversity in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).
The Gains and Pains of Using AI in the Pharmaceutical Industry
The costs for drug discovery and development are skyrocketing, but AI (artificial intelligence) is introducing new efficiencies to help find effective treatments faster. A study in 2020 concluded that the estimated median capitalized research and development cost per product was $985 million. Contributing factors to this included larger trial sizes, the need to assess health technology, the requirement to provide data on comparative drugs’ effectiveness, and most importantly the high failure rate. Seven out of eight compounds that enter the clinical testing pipeline are never developed.
M&A: Smile Digital Health Acquires Alphora
– Smile Digital Health, a FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. – As a result of the...
The Desire for Cost Savings Driving Key Trends in Healthcare Market
The healthcare market underwent significant changes during the pandemic as patients rethought how they received care, including opting for more telehealth and deferred elective procedures, but patient care is now normalizing as patients return to the office. However, payers are working to reduce the cost of care to reel in healthcare costs and keep premiums lower to remain competitive, driving key changes.
Prenuvo Raises $70M for Whole Body MRI Scans
– Prenuvo, an Redwood City, CA-based advanced, radiation-free whole body imaging for early detection of cancer and other diseases raises $70M in Series A equity and debt funding led by Felicis, with participation from existing investors including Tony Fadell, NYT bestseller author and founder of Nest; Dr. Timothy A. Springer, Lasker award recipient; Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23&Me; Steel Perlot, with Eric Schmidt as chairman; entrepreneur Rande Gerber; and wellness investor, supermodel, and actress, Cindy Crawford.
Tempus Launches Real-World Data-Driven Program to Accelerate Precision Oncology Research
– Precision Medicine company Tempus announced the launch of Tempus+, a program connecting medical centers across the U.S. like Stanford Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, to advance cancer research and provide access to Tempus’ library of more than five million de-identified research records.
COTA Secures New Financing to Accelerate Cancer Research and Treatment Innovation
– COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced its latest financing by an investment fund managed by Deerfield Management and additional capital from existing investors. – The company will use this new funding to further expand its real-world data platform and services in order to drive more...
CVS Health Taps ixlayer to Offer At Home Health Testing Kits for Consumers
– ixlayer, a digital health company on a mission to make health testing more accessible by pairing at-home self-collection testing with digital experiences, announced it is now the platform for CVS Health branded at-home sample collection kits. – Easily accessible to consumers, the easy-to-use kits provide convenient, affordable and quality...
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
On/Go Launches COVID Test to Treat w/ free Paxlovid Delivery
– On/Go (by Intrivo) – the health tech startup behind COVID test kits that have helped hundreds of millions of people – has launched a Test to Treat solution for at-home Paxlovid antiviral access, plus a virtual long COVID clinic. – While some studies have shown Paxlovid may...
3 Reasons to Implement an IDMP Solution Early
The European Union (EU) has announced guidance on the Identification of Medicinal Product (IDMP) — and pharmaceutical companies around the world should take notice. While the EU will be the first to design and implement IDMP, other countries, including the United States, will need to begin following suit. It’s imperative that companies begin evaluating what changes need to be implemented, and the sooner pharmaceutical companies act, the better.
HealthJoy Raises $60M for Healthcare Navigation Platform to Reduce HR Burden
– HealthJoy, a healthcare navigation platform that drives benefits satisfaction, improves care outcomes, improves employee satisfaction and reduces HR burden raises $60M in Series D funding led by Valspring Capital with participation from new investors Endeavour Vision and CIBC Innovation Banking. Existing investors US Venture Partners, GoHealth co-founders Brandon Cruz and Clint Jones, Health Velocity Capital, Nueterra Capital and Epic also participated in this round.
TechCrunch
Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup
In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
ChristianaCare Partners with Hims & Hers to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in 4 States
Health system ChristianaCare is partnering with Hims & Hers Health, a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers to expand access to healthcare services. – The partnership will help ChristianaCare create a more seamless patient journey for patients in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and...
Evidation Launches FluSmart to Better Identity & Understand Flu Early
Evidation, the company that connects directly with individuals to measure health in everyday life, has launched FluSmart, a digital flu monitoring program that brings together individuals, researchers, and public and private organizations to understand flu at its earliest stages. Evidation has developed machine learning detection models to compare flu and...
