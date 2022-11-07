Texas A&M goes to Auburn on Saturday night to take on the Tigers at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network. It's a battle to see who will finish seventh in the SEC West which means that neither team has that much to play for (although theoretically the winner here can take their game the week before Thanksgiving as well and at least put themselves in position to make a bowl game in their finale). The fact that someone decides that they have something to play for (regardless of what that emotion may be) could be the deciding factor as we look at what the Aggies need to do to secure their first (and only) road win of the season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO