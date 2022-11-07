ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

How to watch, listen, stream Florida-South Carolina

The Florida Gators return home to The Swamp this Saturday for their final home game of the season against South Carolina. The Gators enter the contest with a 5-4 record and are closing in on bowl eligibility. Obviously the 6 wins it takes to become bowl eligible, and the Gators are wanting more than that, but it's a chance for first year head coach Billy Napier to accomplish that in year one.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

'It’s surreal': Newest Gator hoops signee eager to join team

Thomas Haugh could be in college right now. In fact, had he not picked Florida, he would be. A 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Haugh could easily have been a member of the 2022 recruiting class with 13 of the 14 schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship desiring his services for the 2022-23 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

USC-UF Series: The Good, The Bad and The Brutal

The South Carolina-Florida football series has been an interesting one over the years to say the least. For the last dozen seasons, it’s been highly-competitive, too. The series is 6-6 during that time period. There have been games of massive significance, games that are simply for pride, games that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Five keys to Texas A&M beating Auburn

Texas A&M goes to Auburn on Saturday night to take on the Tigers at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network. It's a battle to see who will finish seventh in the SEC West which means that neither team has that much to play for (although theoretically the winner here can take their game the week before Thanksgiving as well and at least put themselves in position to make a bowl game in their finale). The fact that someone decides that they have something to play for (regardless of what that emotion may be) could be the deciding factor as we look at what the Aggies need to do to secure their first (and only) road win of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Scouting preview: Kennesaw State

The Todd Golden era at Florida got off to a resounding start when the Gators topped Stony Brook 81-45 on Nov. 7 in Gainesville. While the Seawolves were clearly outmatched throughout the contest, Florida still accomplished the largest score differential in men's basketball coaching debut in program history and earned a game score of 99 on barttorvik.com after maintaining an average lead of nearly 16 points throughout the contest, things that point toward Florida's process being quite refined within its victory as opposed to just beating up on a bad team.
KENNESAW, GA
247Sports

The Pulse: Behind the scenes with Texas A&M vs. Florida

This past weekend, Texas A&M had its second-straight home game as the Aggies hosted Florida at Kyle Field. True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman was expected to get the start for the second week in a row after he threw for over 300 yards with four touchdowns against Ole Miss. However,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

A look at the last 10 games versus Florida

South Carolina will make its way to Gainesville on Saturday to face Florida after securing bowl eligibility last week in the win over Vanderbilt. If the Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) can defeat the Gators on Saturday afternoon, it would only be their third win ever in Gainesville with the first two coming in 2010 and 2014.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Preview: Texas A&M back at Reed Arena for Friday night matchup with Abilene Christian

While there was a flurry of upsets around the country on opening night, Texas A&M had no such issues rolling to an 87-54 victory over ULM in the season opener. The Aggies did so despite scoreless outings from Tyrece Radford and Solomon Washington, who led the way for the Aggies with 15 points in an exhibition game against A&M-Kingsville. Wade Taylor was among those who stepped up with 18 points. Five players overall reached double figures including Henry Coleman (14), Dexter Dennis (11), Hayden Hefner (12) and Manny Obaseki (10). The Aggies knocked down 12 threes which was part of a good shooting night overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs

It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election

After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
