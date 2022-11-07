Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida announces captains for home finale against South Carolina
Prior to Saturday's 4 p.m. kick-off against South Carolina, which marks Florida's final home game of the season, the program will honor 18 players as part of Senior Day festivities. Additionally, three of the 18 players set to be recognized have been designated as captains to take midfield prior to...
Florida's flip of Jaden Rashada could prove to be a championship-level recruiting win
No matter how good recruiting is going, and recruiting has been going very well for Florida since Billy Napier and the new staff took over in Gainesville, you can typically only go as far as the quarterback room takes you. And Napier has plans of restoring every bit of glory...
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
How to watch, listen, stream Florida-South Carolina
The Florida Gators return home to The Swamp this Saturday for their final home game of the season against South Carolina. The Gators enter the contest with a 5-4 record and are closing in on bowl eligibility. Obviously the 6 wins it takes to become bowl eligible, and the Gators are wanting more than that, but it's a chance for first year head coach Billy Napier to accomplish that in year one.
'It’s surreal': Newest Gator hoops signee eager to join team
Thomas Haugh could be in college right now. In fact, had he not picked Florida, he would be. A 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Haugh could easily have been a member of the 2022 recruiting class with 13 of the 14 schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship desiring his services for the 2022-23 season.
USC-UF Series: The Good, The Bad and The Brutal
The South Carolina-Florida football series has been an interesting one over the years to say the least. For the last dozen seasons, it’s been highly-competitive, too. The series is 6-6 during that time period. There have been games of massive significance, games that are simply for pride, games that...
Five keys to Texas A&M beating Auburn
Texas A&M goes to Auburn on Saturday night to take on the Tigers at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network. It's a battle to see who will finish seventh in the SEC West which means that neither team has that much to play for (although theoretically the winner here can take their game the week before Thanksgiving as well and at least put themselves in position to make a bowl game in their finale). The fact that someone decides that they have something to play for (regardless of what that emotion may be) could be the deciding factor as we look at what the Aggies need to do to secure their first (and only) road win of the season.
Behind enemy lines: South Carolina at Florida
As attention is solely on this year’s Gators team, we turn to one of the experts to get the pertinent details.
Scouting preview: Kennesaw State
The Todd Golden era at Florida got off to a resounding start when the Gators topped Stony Brook 81-45 on Nov. 7 in Gainesville. While the Seawolves were clearly outmatched throughout the contest, Florida still accomplished the largest score differential in men's basketball coaching debut in program history and earned a game score of 99 on barttorvik.com after maintaining an average lead of nearly 16 points throughout the contest, things that point toward Florida's process being quite refined within its victory as opposed to just beating up on a bad team.
247Sports
The Pulse: Behind the scenes with Texas A&M vs. Florida
This past weekend, Texas A&M had its second-straight home game as the Aggies hosted Florida at Kyle Field. True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman was expected to get the start for the second week in a row after he threw for over 300 yards with four touchdowns against Ole Miss. However,...
A look at the last 10 games versus Florida
South Carolina will make its way to Gainesville on Saturday to face Florida after securing bowl eligibility last week in the win over Vanderbilt. If the Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) can defeat the Gators on Saturday afternoon, it would only be their third win ever in Gainesville with the first two coming in 2010 and 2014.
Preview: Texas A&M back at Reed Arena for Friday night matchup with Abilene Christian
While there was a flurry of upsets around the country on opening night, Texas A&M had no such issues rolling to an 87-54 victory over ULM in the season opener. The Aggies did so despite scoreless outings from Tyrece Radford and Solomon Washington, who led the way for the Aggies with 15 points in an exhibition game against A&M-Kingsville. Wade Taylor was among those who stepped up with 18 points. Five players overall reached double figures including Henry Coleman (14), Dexter Dennis (11), Hayden Hefner (12) and Manny Obaseki (10). The Aggies knocked down 12 threes which was part of a good shooting night overall.
A&M commit Tyler White talks close relationship with Nik Constantinou, rest of Aggie staff
Texas A&M commit Tyler White remained perfect for his career inside Dragon Stadium as Southlake Carroll rolled to a 52-13 victory over Crowley on Thursday night in the first round of the playoffs. White was converted all six of his extra point opportunities while also kicking a short field late...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs
It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
Independent Florida Alligator
Republican Keith Perry beats Rodney Long, taking the District 9 Florida Senate seat
Republican Keith Perry defeated Democrat Rodney Long winning the District 9 Florida Senate seat with 65.6% of the vote, as of 10 p.m. The newly elected state senator will represent Alachua, Marion and Levy counties. “My goal to myself was I will not be outworked by my opponent,” Perry said....
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election
After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
News4Jax.com
Board of Governors confirms Ben Sasse as next University of Florida president
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
wuft.org
A community of modern-day garage bands thrives at a local Gainesville warehouse
The greatest underdog story in Gainesville doesn’t take place on the football field. It takes place at a modest Gainesville storage warehouse — where guitars alone wipe the floor with boxes and knickknacks. Walking the narrow alley of more than 30 storage units at the MiniMaxi Warehouse, the...
247Sports
