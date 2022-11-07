Pair arrested large amount of ecstasy pills in Garden Lakes-area drug bust

Daniel James Royer

Two people were arrested Friday night following the execution of a search warrant, as part of an ongoing investigation, by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force at a home on Trentwood Drive.

Police reports state that Daniel James Royer, 26, and Dakota Leigh Bing, 26, were both charged with felony trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.

Royer was further charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Reports state that police found more than ten ounces each of marijuana and ecstasy tablets, more than an ounce of THC wax, all of which were packaged for re-sale.

Police also recovered three firearms, digital scales and packaging materials. Both are being held without bail.