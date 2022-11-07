Darlington, Unity Christian both national, state averages on the ACT

file

ACT scores for students at Darlington School and Unity Christian School were above the local, state and national averages.

Darlington posted an average composite score of 23.8 while Unity had a composite score of 25.5. The national average was 19.8, and the state average was 21.6.

Floyd County Schools was at 20.4, and Rome City Schools posted an average composite of 19.3.

The ACT was taken by 104 Darlington students, who received an average of 23.9 in English (state average is 21), 23.4 in Mathematics (state average is 20.8), 23.9 in Reading (state average is 22.5), and 23.9 in Science (state average is 21.5).

"We credit our students' performance on the ACT to our strong college-preparatory curriculum and the fact that we encourage our students to stretch themselves – to take the most rigorous curriculum that they can handle," said Ivy Brewer, dean of college guidance at Darlington. "In analyzing our scores, it is also important to remember that all of our students are college prep – and, therefore, they all take either the SAT or the ACT. Most students take both tests. We believe that our curriculum prepares them very well for either.”

13 students at Unity took the test. The average scores were 27 in English, 24 in Math, 27.5 in Reading, and 23 in Science.

“I am extremely proud of our scores for the Class of 2022, said Unity High principal Susan Payne. "This class worked hard throughout their 4 years of high school and overcame many challenges beyond their control. These scores also represent the hard work and dedication of our teachers who work daily to present a strong academic course of study but also incorporate everything through a biblical lens. Last year, we did add an ACT/SAT prep course that students could take as an elective, and we are offering it again this year. For many of our students just understanding the layout of the test is helpful. While test scores are important, at Unity we also recognize that each student is gifted by God in many different ways.”

The ACT is one of the two standardized tests used for college admission. The test, administered by American College Testing, is seen as one assessment of a student’s readiness for college. The SAT, administered by the College Board, is the other. The ACT composite score is based on a scale of 1 to 36, and the SAT composite score ranges from 400 to 1600. Colleges use whichever of the two scores a student submits for admissions purposes and have no preference for one over the other.

"Many colleges base admissions decisions solely on a student’s high school GPA and SAT or ACT scores," said Brewer. "Other colleges make the admissions decision by 'reading holistically.' This means that in addition to the GPA and test scores, a number of other factors may be considered. Factors such as leadership, athletics, activities, geographical and socioeconomic factors, teacher recommendations, and legacy status are among those that may be taken into consideration. Both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, for example, make decisions by the holistic method."