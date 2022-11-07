ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on impact defenders

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UM04A_0j28K0B500

We’re now nine weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’re tracking the Birds’ picks via Tankathon, and through the first quarter of the season, Philadelphia looks to be heading toward a top-ten selection.

The mock drafts are starting to heat up, and we have the roundup for this week.

PFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J60rI_0j28K0B500
Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

PFF has Philadelphia reloading with two defenders.

8. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NEW ORLEANS SAINTS): EDGE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE

Sikkema: Verse is one of the biggest risers in the draft class after transferring from Albany to Florida State last offseason. He packs a ton of juice off the edge, and we saw that in full force when he tallied seven pressures against LSU earlier this season. He’s still a little wild in his play style, but he has the juice the Eagles covet.

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: DI SIAKI IKA, BAYLOR

Sikkema: The Eagles’ embarrassment of riches along the defensive line continues — that’s how dominant defenses stay dominant. Ika is a nimble 350-pounder who can get after opposing quarterbacks, racking up 45 pressures since the start of 2021.

Pro Football Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOO3y_0j28K0B500
V6v3915 Jpg

Pro Football Network has Philadelphia adding an all-world running back and three defenders.

8) Philadelphia Eagles (From NO): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

A running back in the top 10 of any 2023 NFL Mock Draft feels like an absurdity at this point — a relic of the past. But this year, it might not be. The Eagles are one team who can afford to take this luxury. And Bijan Robinson is one RB prospect who’s worth the price.

31) Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

The Eagles’ roster is so strong and well-rounded, it’s difficult to decide what to add at this point in our 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Cornerback is one position that makes sense, as a future investment. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both playing at an incredibly high level still, but age is a looming threat for both.

63) Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

95) Philadelphia Eagles, Byron Young, DT, Alabama

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdjWU_0j28K0B500
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) works out with the Ducks Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

CBS Sports has Philadelphia addressing the cornerback position.

Round 1 – Pick 14

Christian Gonzalez CB

The Eagles have some expensive pieces on offense, so having two first-round picks is a good outlet to replace expensive veterans without sacrificing much from a production standpoint. Gonzalez gives Philadelphia a cheaper, younger replacement for James Bradberry.

Round 1- Pick 31

Brian Branch CB

Philadelphia’s roster is in need of little, so general manager Howie Roseman is likely to draft best player available. However, it makes a lot of sense for the Eagles to conduct a cost-cutting operation. They already drafted a replacement for James Bradberry and now do the same with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. One would think the team would get compensatory selections in the event one or both left in free agency.

Sports News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wIiz_0j28K0B500
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Sporting News has Philadelphia reloading on defense.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame (6-4, 257 pounds)

Foskey has been active and disruptive as a defensive leader for the Fighting Irish.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (6-2, 196 pounds)

James Bradberry has been a strong cornerback pickup opposite Darius Slay, but he might be too expensive to retain now as a pending 2023 free agent. That should put the Eagles on the market for a big-bodied, physical young corner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Running Back Cut Following Monday Night Loss

The New Orleans Saints cut a running back following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. They cut running back Jake Funk, along with guard Wyatt Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley and Funk were cut from the practice squad. Funk, 24, was originally a seventh-round draft pick out...
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Beckham recruiting hits high gear, Aaron Rodgers talks McCarthy rift

The top story in Cowboys Nation puts a spotlight on someone not even on the team. The team seems to be all in on trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to sign in Dallas, as owner Jerry Jones and linebacker phenom Micah Parsons made separate sales pitches on Tuesday. Beckham’s response seems to indicate he’s going to be non-committal while he considers all offers and continues to rehab his knee.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy