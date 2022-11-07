2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on impact defenders

We’re now nine weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’re tracking the Birds’ picks via Tankathon, and through the first quarter of the season, Philadelphia looks to be heading toward a top-ten selection.

The mock drafts are starting to heat up, and we have the roundup for this week.

PFF has Philadelphia reloading with two defenders.

8. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NEW ORLEANS SAINTS): EDGE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE Sikkema: Verse is one of the biggest risers in the draft class after transferring from Albany to Florida State last offseason. He packs a ton of juice off the edge, and we saw that in full force when he tallied seven pressures against LSU earlier this season. He’s still a little wild in his play style, but he has the juice the Eagles covet. 32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: DI SIAKI IKA, BAYLOR Sikkema: The Eagles’ embarrassment of riches along the defensive line continues — that’s how dominant defenses stay dominant. Ika is a nimble 350-pounder who can get after opposing quarterbacks, racking up 45 pressures since the start of 2021.

Pro Football Network has Philadelphia adding an all-world running back and three defenders.

8) Philadelphia Eagles (From NO): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas A running back in the top 10 of any 2023 NFL Mock Draft feels like an absurdity at this point — a relic of the past. But this year, it might not be. The Eagles are one team who can afford to take this luxury. And Bijan Robinson is one RB prospect who’s worth the price. 31) Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina The Eagles’ roster is so strong and well-rounded, it’s difficult to decide what to add at this point in our 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Cornerback is one position that makes sense, as a future investment. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both playing at an incredibly high level still, but age is a looming threat for both. 63) Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri 95) Philadelphia Eagles, Byron Young, DT, Alabama

CBS Sports has Philadelphia addressing the cornerback position.

Round 1 – Pick 14 Christian Gonzalez CB The Eagles have some expensive pieces on offense, so having two first-round picks is a good outlet to replace expensive veterans without sacrificing much from a production standpoint. Gonzalez gives Philadelphia a cheaper, younger replacement for James Bradberry. Round 1- Pick 31 Brian Branch CB Philadelphia’s roster is in need of little, so general manager Howie Roseman is likely to draft best player available. However, it makes a lot of sense for the Eagles to conduct a cost-cutting operation. They already drafted a replacement for James Bradberry and now do the same with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. One would think the team would get compensatory selections in the event one or both left in free agency.

The Sporting News has Philadelphia reloading on defense.