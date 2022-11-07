Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory was called up to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a great start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory’s stock plummeting every week. He even failed to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, but he’s positive despite that.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com
Corey Graves Furious About Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory finally cashed in his Money in the Banks briefcase this past Monday Night against Seth Rollins after the latter was destroyed by Bobby Lashley. Just when it looked like Theory would win the match, Bobby Lashley showed up and attacked Theory before sending him back into the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Zoey Stark Is Back To Herself After Shocking Betrayal On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark finally snapped and took out her frustrations on Nikkita Lyons after their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Stark is thrilled after taking out Lyons last night on WWE NXT. For those who didn’t watch the show, Stark and Lyons squared...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
ringsidenews.com
Pat McAfee & Wife Samantha Expecting Their First Child
WWE fans might miss seeing Pat McAfee on television, but he is still very visible. Now the former NFL punter has some big news to share. Pat McAfee and Samantha McAfee were married in August 2020. The couple announced today that they are expecting their first child in May 2023. Samantha made the announcement through an emotional message on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
ringsidenews.com
Paul Heyman Reacts To Jake Paul Wanting Him In His Corner
Jake Paul shocked everyone with his presence at the Crown Jewel press conference. The undefeated boxer came to his brother’s aide during the show’s main event as well. Jake knocked out The Usos before teasing a potential matchup with Solo Sikoa. Jake was namedropped multiple times during the...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
Another major ad agency is telling clients to dump Twitter
More advertisers may be about to bail on Twitter. In an internal memo seen by The Verge, Omnicom, one of the largest ad agencies in the world, is recommending that its clients pause advertising on Twitter due to the state of the company under Elon Musk right now. The memo,...
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Loved MJF Telling Her To Shut Her Mouth
AEW fans saw Renee Paquette make her shocking debut last month. Fans and pro wrestlers alike were simply elated to see the former WWE personality in AEW, even though she really had no idea how they would react to her. Interestingly enough, she really liked her segment with MJF as well.
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Puts Hater On Blast Who Called Her Ugly
Kayla Braxton is one of the biggest personalities in WWE. She often has deeper things to say about the most random of things. Braxton has also lived a life that many don’t approve of and that is not going to change either. Braxton also put one of her haters on blast.
Breaking Down Another Tumultuous Week for Twitter
Doug Astrop, managing partner at Exponential Investment Partners, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest on Twitter's turmoil as Elon Musk hinted at a possible bankruptcy.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air In Boston
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson squared off against Sammy Guevara in the main event in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Danielson won the match with the first and last fall, with the bout finishing 2-1. The show ended with The American...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Shows Proof Of Medical Clearance For In-Ring Return
Saraya was forced to say goodbye to her in-ring career because of injuries during her time in WWE. Tonight, she shared the good news that she was medically cleared to compete. Now, she’s backing her claims with proof. Saraya took to Twitter after Dynamite tonight to show proof of...
ringsidenews.com
EC3 Drags Bad Bunny For Not Doing Anything In Pro Wrestling Before WWE
Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest and duked it out against The Miz & John Morrison in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 last year. Bad Bunny’s performance was better than anyone expected as well. In spite of that, EC3 dragged Bad Bunny for a bizarre reason.
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Says Working With MJF Reminded Her Of Paul Heyman
MJF is certainly one of the best heels in the pro wrestling world right now, and his character has only continued to develop during his time in AEW. He quickly cemented himself as a top star and has been a mainstay of AEW television since the debut of AEW Dynamite back in 2019. In fact, he has been compared to Paul Heyman yet again.
Comments / 0