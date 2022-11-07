Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory was called up to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a great start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory’s stock plummeting every week. He even failed to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, but he’s positive despite that.
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
ringsidenews.com
Pat McAfee & Wife Samantha Expecting Their First Child
WWE fans might miss seeing Pat McAfee on television, but he is still very visible. Now the former NFL punter has some big news to share. Pat McAfee and Samantha McAfee were married in August 2020. The couple announced today that they are expecting their first child in May 2023. Samantha made the announcement through an emotional message on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
ringsidenews.com
Zoey Stark Is Back To Herself After Shocking Betrayal On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark finally snapped and took out her frustrations on Nikkita Lyons after their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Stark is thrilled after taking out Lyons last night on WWE NXT. For those who didn’t watch the show, Stark and Lyons squared...
ringsidenews.com
The Dudley Boyz Reunite After 7 Years For Epic Photo
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Together with his long-time partner Bubba Ray Dudley, they won several tag team titles in various promotions during their career. Spike Dudley was also part of their team for a while and fans couldn’t get enough of them. They also reunited after 7 years recently.
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Announces His In-Ring Return
Ricky Steamboat’s injuries caused him to experience significant professional setbacks. Pro wrestling fans have been waiting to watch his antics since the news of his return. Ricky Steamboat is reportedly set to make his ring debut at a Big Time Wrestling event on November 27th at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Explains How College Football Is Causing ROH Final Battle’s Afternoon Time Change
Tony Khan is the owner of two wrestling businesses. Both AEW and ROH are trying to compete with the wrestling juggernaut in WWE. Of course, WWE has years of experience under its belt in doing shows all along. There is also other competition from all over, including college football. Tony...
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross Set To Appear On MLW Fusion After WWE Return
Karrion Kross is one of WWE’s rising talents. He made a name for himself, starting off with a winning streak when he made his WWE NXT debut back in 2020. He saw a lot of success in WWE NXT, until he made it onto WWE’s main roster, where he was largely mocked thanks to bad booking. He was then released, where Kross did some work for MLW among other places before his big return. It seems fans will be able to see him back in the MLW ring on November 17’s episode of MLW Fusion.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Promises This Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be Newsworthy
AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of passion for professional wrestling, and no one doubts that whatsoever. However, his reputation has taken a nose dive after a series of questionable tweets and bad booking decisions this year. Despite this, he made some huge promises for AEW Dynamite this week.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air In Boston
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson squared off against Sammy Guevara in the main event in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Danielson won the match with the first and last fall, with the bout finishing 2-1. The show ended with The American...
ringsidenews.com
Taryn Terrell Gives NWA Her Release Request
NWA is in the news for all the wrong reasons, it seems. The company got into the news as Nick Aldis recently submitted his release request, and then the company suspended him. It looks like he may not be the only one in this pursuit. According to Fightful, Taryn Terrell...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Says She Was Humbled After Injury
Bayley was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. She was humbled for a good reason as well. Bayley tore her ACL last year while training at...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Wants To Do Gimmick Matches In AEW
Saraya was forced to call it quits on her career in the squared circle due to injuries sustained while working in the ring. The former Paige spent the next few years in WWE in a variety of roles, but that was not a permanent thing. Saraya is now happy in AEW and even has a lot of interesting matches she wants to do.
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Puts Hater On Blast Who Called Her Ugly
Kayla Braxton is one of the biggest personalities in WWE. She often has deeper things to say about the most random of things. Braxton has also lived a life that many don’t approve of and that is not going to change either. Braxton also put one of her haters on blast.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True”
Morgan Wallen’s teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called “Me + All Your Reasons,” and now, he’s back with a clip of another new tune called “Hope That’s True.” He previously said he’s been in “album grind mode” since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it’s no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023. “Hope That’s True” is a […] The post Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0