ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Wonka’s Keegan-Michael Key Praises Timothée Chalamet’s Performance As The Title Character

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEBfQ_0j28DHYu00

In the past, we’ve seen Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, who were both able to show off the character's whimsical, yet mysterious persona. The new movie Wonka is about the eccentric chocolatier’s origin story, and with Dune star Timothée Chalamet taking on the lead role , his co-star Keegan-Michael Key sends nothing but praise for the lead actor’s performance in the new movie.

Toy Story 4 star Keegan-Michael Key was added to the cast of Wonka , but there are no updates yet on who he’ll play. The Key & Peele star spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new Hulu series Reboot that his co-star Timothée Chalamet really gave a golden ticket performance that he’s very impressed with, saying:

There’s this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there’s this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he’ll never quit, he’s always up for the next thing. He’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work out? We’ll do this and we’ll try something else.’ And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He’s just a really delicious artist.

As Chalamet has taken on a number of roles that have shown off his acting range with examples like Little Women and Call Me By Your Name, I would have to agree with that praise. Another quality that Keegan-Michael Key was impressed with was the musical numbers in Wonka . He explains that the Bones & All actor has seven musical numbers that he describes as “wonderous and a little bit epic.” Considering we’ve never heard the young actor sing before, this will be a real treat to audiences. He also felt that Timothée Chalamet’s performance definitely benefited from the direction of Paddington ’s Paul King, who brought the film “childlike heart.” That’s exactly what any Willy Wonka film needs to attract families to explore how Wonka entered the world of pure imagination.

Some quick things we know so far about Wonka is that Paddington stars like Sally Hawkins, Simon Farnaby and Matt Lucas will be part of the project. Key will also get to work again with his Lion King co-star Rowan Atkinson. Also expect to see Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, Downton Abbey ’s Jim Carter and Sonic the Hedgehog ’s Natasha Rothwell in the film. We can anticipate seeing original music numbers and delving deep into Wonka’s time before his chocolate factory opened. We got some glimpses into his childhood and meeting the Oompa Loompas in Tim Burton’s adaptation, so it’ll be exciting to see King’s version of the classic story.

When the first look of Wonka was revealed that showed Chalamet in character wearing Wonka’s signature top hat, the internet lost its mind . Because the image shows the Lady Bird actor with this sly, yet sexy smile on his face, Twitter users felt like they were giving the character of Willy Wonka sex appeal. Considering we’ve seen Chalamet take on a bunch of serious characters, we’ve never actually seen the young actor show a child-like charisma in his roles. Still, this talented actor has said that Wonka should be looked at as “sincere” and “joyous,” and that proves not to always judge a movie by its one picture.

Keegan-Michael Key absolutely believes that Timothée Chalamet fits the role of Willy Wonka very well and loves the professionalism he brings to the title role. We’ll get to see a different side of Chalamet for ourselves in Wonka , as it has a 2023 release date of December 15th.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98

Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
Cinemablend

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Speaks Out In Defense Of Jennifer Aniston After Friends Star Shares IVF Challenges

For literal decades, during Friends' Must-See era and beyond, tabloids seemed to be unendingly obsessed with whether or not Jennifer Aniston was pregnant, or if she would ever be with child. The Morning Show star recently opened up about her struggles with having kids and all of the misconceptions that came with her presumed decision not to become a mother. She received support from many following the candid interview, and one of the women who stood solidly in Aniston’s corner was Kaley Cuoco, who defended the actress amid her own recently announced pregnancy.
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Sad’ Update About Friendship With Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

For decades two of the biggest names in action movies (perhaps only rivaled by the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger) were Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis. The two may have rivaled each other at the box office, but they were, in reality, close friends and, at one point, business partners. That was, of course, before the Willis family's heartbreaking announcement that the actor was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. In a recent career-spanning interview, Stallone gave a sad update about his friendship with Willis.
Cinemablend

Skyfall’s Javier Bardem Had No Clue His James Bond Seduction Scene Was Almost Removed

Ten years ago today, the canon of James Bond movies was riding high on the blockbuster debut of Skyfall. The most financially successful 007 entry, and the celebration of the franchise’s 50th anniversary, it pitted Daniel Craig’s Bond against perhaps his most formidable foe: Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva. While one of the most iconic encounters between these two sons of MI6 was almost cut from the film, Bardem himself was apparently unaware of that fact.
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez Responds To Those Who Have Issues With Her Taking On Ben Affeck’s Name

Jennifer Lopez is an iconic name. So much so that she’s become one of the few celebrities to receive a nearly universal nickname of “JLo.” Since she and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot in July, she has legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck. So, is "JAff" going to catch on? The decision to take her hubby’s last name has been a topic many don’t necessarily agree with her on. But, considering it is her name we’re talking about, the actress, singer and entrepreneur has shared her own reasoning for officially no longer being a Lopez.
GEORGIA STATE
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Talks The 'Regretful Situation' Of Not Re-Teaming With Michael B. Jordan On Creed III

When Sylvester Stallone first announced, following Creed II that after eight films, he was officially done playing Rocky Balboa, it sounded like he had simply made the decision that it was time to hang up the gloves and move on to other things. However, what’s come out since then is that Stallone’s decision had a lot more to do with behind-the-scenes battles over the rights to the Rocky franchise. In fact, Stallone calls not being in Creed III a “regretful situation.”
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy