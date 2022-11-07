7 Characters We Hope James Gunn Salvages In The New DCU
DC has so many incredible characters that deserve more mainstream attention. And now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially started at DC Studios this week, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell and Hannah Saulic are here to talk about the top seven characters they hope James Gunn and Peter Safran give more attention to when they build their DCU.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
02:30 - Deathstroke
05:25 - Green Lantern
07:50 - Poison Ivy
09:00 - (Matt Reeves, Please Cast Kristen Stewart as Poison Ivy)
10:15 - Green Arrow
11:15 - Zatanna
12:55 - Teen Titans
14:15 - The Bat Family
