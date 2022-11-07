ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

7 Characters We Hope James Gunn Salvages In The New DCU

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLnxl_0j28CvFZ00

DC has so many incredible characters that deserve more mainstream attention. And now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially started at DC Studios this week, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell and Hannah Saulic are here to talk about the top seven characters they hope James Gunn and Peter Safran give more attention to when they build their DCU.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro
02:30 - Deathstroke
05:25 - Green Lantern
07:50 - Poison Ivy
09:00 - (Matt Reeves, Please Cast Kristen Stewart as Poison Ivy)
10:15 - Green Arrow
11:15 - Zatanna
12:55 - Teen Titans
14:15 - The Bat Family

Comments / 2

Related
Cinemablend

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds’ Update About Hugh Jackman Returning Will Make Logan Fans Happy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and fans have countless questions about the future of the franchise. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which has been quietly developing for a few years now. And Ryan Reynolds’ update about Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine will make Logan fans very happy. After all, there is some danger to resurrecting the character.
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Sad’ Update About Friendship With Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

For decades two of the biggest names in action movies (perhaps only rivaled by the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger) were Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis. The two may have rivaled each other at the box office, but they were, in reality, close friends and, at one point, business partners. That was, of course, before the Willis family's heartbreaking announcement that the actor was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. In a recent career-spanning interview, Stallone gave a sad update about his friendship with Willis.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy