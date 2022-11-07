Read full article on original website
Laker Volleyball Loses to Kasson Mantorville 3-2 at State Tournament
ST. PAUL (KDLM) – In their first-ever state tournament appearance, the Laker volleyball team saw their state championship dreams end against Kasson-Mantorville in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, falling to the Komets 3-2. The Lakers got off to a good start in the first set leading at one point 18-10. The Komets were able to get back into that first set, but the Lakers closed the door on the Komets when Sadie Stroeing got a block to win the set 25-21. Detroit Lakes and Kasson-Mantorville went back and forth in the second set. Late in the second set, the Lakers and the Komets were tied at 20-20 when the Komets took the lead for good thanks to back-to-back kills by Ella Babcock that forced the Lakers to take a timeout with the Komets leading 22-20. The Komets scored first out of the timeout and outscored the Lakers in the second set 25-21. Kasson-Mantorville was buzzing in the third set and jumped to a 14-5 lead. Detroit Lakes could not overcome that deficit, and the Komets went on to take the third set 25-11.
Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals
Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals vs Stewartville. Game Recap: A dominating first three quarters, gave way to a sloppy 4th quarter. Hutchinson got 226 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns from Levi Teetzel, plus Levi had a kick return Touchdown as well in the game. Defensively, Hutch held marshall to under 100 yards rushing and a QB Completion percentage under 40%.
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Allen “Al” Patterson
Allen “Al” Patterson, 61, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester. Allen Robert Patterson was born November 15, 1960, in Rochester, to Robert and Donna Mae (Kvarme) Patterson. Al grew up in Chatfield and graduated from Chatfield High School in 1980. After high school, Allen worked at John Adams Middle School in Rochester as a custodian.
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
'Significant Incident' Brings Down Internet at Riverland CC
(TNS) — A computer issue at Riverland Community College that the school has labeled as a "significant incident" has brought down Internet services across all three sites in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna on Friday. College officials haven't released the cause of the incident, but a question on a...
Winona District Shoreline Repairs Close Local Landing
(KWNO)-The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Hwy 54/43 near the city of Winona as repairs to the shoreline are made beginning Monday, November 14th. Walk-in access will not be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected...
Local city councils see new faces following mid-term election
(ABC 6 News) – Following Tuesday night’s election, some changes were made to our local city councils in Austin and Rochester. In Rochester, community representatives battled this election season vying for three spots on the Rochester City Council. Two men are returning to the council for another term and a new face is joining the chamber this Jan.
Elmer V. Larson
Elmer V. Larson died November 4, 2022, at the age of 92. He was a proud Minnesotan, raised on the family farm in Peterson. His parents were Bernt and Mabel Larson. At 19, he sought his destiny in Minneapolis, and found her in Hazel Lidbeck. They married and raised three children: Randi (Mike Ballen), Kurt (Laurie Testin) and James (Rosa Figueroa). Elmer served in the U.S. Army, and worked at NSP, where he pioneered in the field of business computing. After retiring, Elmer and Hazel moved to Horseshoe Lake, where they lived a full life. They attended Cross Lake Lutheran Church. They enjoyed family and friends and traveling the USA. Elmer was a gentle soul. He had a keen intellect and a witty sense of humor. He was kind to everyone. We’re so grateful for his presence in our lives.
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
