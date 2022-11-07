ST. PAUL (KDLM) – In their first-ever state tournament appearance, the Laker volleyball team saw their state championship dreams end against Kasson-Mantorville in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, falling to the Komets 3-2. The Lakers got off to a good start in the first set leading at one point 18-10. The Komets were able to get back into that first set, but the Lakers closed the door on the Komets when Sadie Stroeing got a block to win the set 25-21. Detroit Lakes and Kasson-Mantorville went back and forth in the second set. Late in the second set, the Lakers and the Komets were tied at 20-20 when the Komets took the lead for good thanks to back-to-back kills by Ella Babcock that forced the Lakers to take a timeout with the Komets leading 22-20. The Komets scored first out of the timeout and outscored the Lakers in the second set 25-21. Kasson-Mantorville was buzzing in the third set and jumped to a 14-5 lead. Detroit Lakes could not overcome that deficit, and the Komets went on to take the third set 25-11.

