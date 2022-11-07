Read full article on original website
KEYC
Blue Earth Area preps for state tournament matchup against Chatfield
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers are hyped for their state playoff game against Chatfield. Bucs QB Ashton Lloyd understands what’s ahead for his team. “It’s a tougher stretch now but everyone is there,” Lloyd said. “If you’re at state, you deserve to be there. Everyone...
kduz.com
Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals
Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals vs Stewartville. Game Recap: A dominating first three quarters, gave way to a sloppy 4th quarter. Hutchinson got 226 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns from Levi Teetzel, plus Levi had a kick return Touchdown as well in the game. Defensively, Hutch held marshall to under 100 yards rushing and a QB Completion percentage under 40%.
lakesarearadio.net
Laker Volleyball Loses to Kasson Mantorville 3-2 at State Tournament
ST. PAUL (KDLM) – In their first-ever state tournament appearance, the Laker volleyball team saw their state championship dreams end against Kasson-Mantorville in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, falling to the Komets 3-2. The Lakers got off to a good start in the first set leading at one point 18-10. The Komets were able to get back into that first set, but the Lakers closed the door on the Komets when Sadie Stroeing got a block to win the set 25-21. Detroit Lakes and Kasson-Mantorville went back and forth in the second set. Late in the second set, the Lakers and the Komets were tied at 20-20 when the Komets took the lead for good thanks to back-to-back kills by Ella Babcock that forced the Lakers to take a timeout with the Komets leading 22-20. The Komets scored first out of the timeout and outscored the Lakers in the second set 25-21. Kasson-Mantorville was buzzing in the third set and jumped to a 14-5 lead. Detroit Lakes could not overcome that deficit, and the Komets went on to take the third set 25-11.
KEYC
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
KAAL-TV
DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field
(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
Fillmore County Journal
Allen “Al” Patterson
Allen “Al” Patterson, 61, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester. Allen Robert Patterson was born November 15, 1960, in Rochester, to Robert and Donna Mae (Kvarme) Patterson. Al grew up in Chatfield and graduated from Chatfield High School in 1980. After high school, Allen worked at John Adams Middle School in Rochester as a custodian.
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
KFIL Radio
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
Fillmore County Journal
Elmer V. Larson
Elmer V. Larson died November 4, 2022, at the age of 92. He was a proud Minnesotan, raised on the family farm in Peterson. His parents were Bernt and Mabel Larson. At 19, he sought his destiny in Minneapolis, and found her in Hazel Lidbeck. They married and raised three children: Randi (Mike Ballen), Kurt (Laurie Testin) and James (Rosa Figueroa). Elmer served in the U.S. Army, and worked at NSP, where he pioneered in the field of business computing. After retiring, Elmer and Hazel moved to Horseshoe Lake, where they lived a full life. They attended Cross Lake Lutheran Church. They enjoyed family and friends and traveling the USA. Elmer was a gentle soul. He had a keen intellect and a witty sense of humor. He was kind to everyone. We’re so grateful for his presence in our lives.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday
One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
KAAL-TV
Local city councils see new faces following mid-term election
(ABC 6 News) – Following Tuesday night’s election, some changes were made to our local city councils in Austin and Rochester. In Rochester, community representatives battled this election season vying for three spots on the Rochester City Council. Two men are returning to the council for another term and a new face is joining the chamber this Jan.
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
