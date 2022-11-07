Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
sierranewsonline.com
Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
sierranewsonline.com
The Elderberry House in Oakhurst Welcomes Two New Chefs
OAKHURST — Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House in Oakhurst are very excited to welcome two new, award-winning chefs to their fine establishment. Chef Chris Flint oversees the culinary operations of Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House as well as their sister properties First & Oak and their soon-to-debut restaurant, The Mulholland.
KMPH.com
New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
13-year-old Knitts N Knotts owner wows at Old Town Flea Market
The Old Town Flea Market returned this weekend to the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math
AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.
yourcentralvalley.com
The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire
The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
29-year-old with autism won’t let that stop him running
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — 29-year-old runner Kyle Grossman, who was born with autism, has not let the way he was born stop him from running in six marathons – two of them being the Boston Marathon. Kyle competed in the Two Cities Marathon in Clovis and Fresno on Sunday. “He’s at it all the time […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
New group training facility set to open in Clovis
A new fitness facility is opening in Clovis. Blueprint Fitness + Boxing has three locations in the South Valley, and is now expanding to help more people enjoy exercising.
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
fresyes.com
Fresno Through the Years
Here’s another great old video from KMJ-TV, Fresno’s first television station. 2:10 Bandits and Thieves! Juan Soto, Joaquin Murrieta, & Pegleg Smith. 2:30 San Francisco Syndicate. 4:10 Fresno’s First Merchant Jim Faber. 4:20 Land at $3 an Acre!. 4:53 a total of 55 Buildings in Fresno –...
Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard. “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
GV Wire
Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event
The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
clovisroundup.com
SCCCD names new Clovis Community College President
On November 1, 2022, the State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Kim E. Armstrong as the President of Clovis Community College, effective January 3, 2023. “The Board of Trustees are grateful to the search committee whose commitment to the District’s values...
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
