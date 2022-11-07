ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

sierranewsonline.com

Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

The Elderberry House in Oakhurst Welcomes Two New Chefs

OAKHURST — Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House in Oakhurst are very excited to welcome two new, award-winning chefs to their fine establishment. Chef Chris Flint oversees the culinary operations of Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House as well as their sister properties First & Oak and their soon-to-debut restaurant, The Mulholland.
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire

The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson

John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
CLOVIS, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
fresyes.com

Fresno Through the Years

Here’s another great old video from KMJ-TV, Fresno’s first television station. 2:10 Bandits and Thieves! Juan Soto, Joaquin Murrieta, & Pegleg Smith. 2:30 San Francisco Syndicate. 4:10 Fresno’s First Merchant Jim Faber. 4:20 Land at $3 an Acre!. 4:53 a total of 55 Buildings in Fresno –...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard.  “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event

The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
FRESNO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

SCCCD names new Clovis Community College President

On November 1, 2022, the State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Kim E. Armstrong as the President of Clovis Community College, effective January 3, 2023. “The Board of Trustees are grateful to the search committee whose commitment to the District’s values...
CLOVIS, CA

