Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Cher, 76, confirms relationship with 36-year-old toyboy boyfriend
Singer Cher has confirmed she’s in a relationship with a 36-year-old, having shut down any concerns about their romance on social media. Cher, 76, was previously married to Sonny Bono until 1975, later tying the knot with Gregg Allman before divorcing in 1979. Now she’s confirmed she’s happily dating...
Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos
Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low...
Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey
"She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," Brown said of Carey.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
musictimes.com
Gerard Pique Introduces Kids To New Girlfriend After Shakira Teases Heartbreak Song About Him
A few months ago, news of Shakira's ex-husband Gerard Pique dating someone new hit headlines, which frustrated the Colombian singer, who claimed that the two made a pact not to be seen in public with a new partner for a least a year following their divorce, reports say. Devastated, Shakira...
Cher, 76, Confirms That She’s Dating 36-Year-Old Producer Alexander Edwards
Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she’s got a new man—36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards. The “Believe” singer brushed off “haters” who pointed out the pair’s 40-year age gap, saying she’s treated like a queen and that she “wasn’t born yesterday.” According to Cher, the couple met at Paris Fashion Week, where the 76-year-old made a surprise cameo to close out the Balmain runway. Edwards, who is also a vice president at Def Jam Recordings, made headlines last year when he admitted to cheating on ex Amber Rose with 12 women. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate,” Cher tweeted alongside a paparrazi pic of Edwards. “Doesn’[t] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” The multiplatinum singer says the two are in love, and she’s reportedly introduced him to her family. “I DON’T GIVE A *FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” she tweeted.Read it at Daily Mail
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Fox says that dating Kanye West isn’t all sunshine and rainbows
Uncut Gems actor and eccentric fashion maven Julia Fox has surely shocked the world with the news that dating rapper Kanye West aka Ye wasn’t a completely positive experience. Fox had a month-long but highly publicized relationship with the controversial musician and admits that the relationship seems to have had an adverse effect on her career.
Johnny Depp's controversial cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show is 40 seconds of him strutting in a forest
Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty fashion show. In his 40-second appearance, Depp struts in a forest to OutKast's "So Fresh, So Clean." Rihanna has faced criticism for including Depp in her show after his trial against Amber Heard. Johnny Depp's appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Hypebae
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC
Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
Paul McCartney Went Ignored When He Visited a Weeping Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney visited Brian Wilson when he was on a trip to LA. He heard Wilson crying in the house, but he never saw the American musician.
Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Knew Going In Their Romance That She Was ‘In Love’ With BFF Noah Schnapp
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, 18, have such a close friendship that even her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, noticed it right away. The actress recently revealed the son of Jon Bon Jovi knew she and the actor were “in love” the first time he saw them together, but it’s all “platonic.” She sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show when she gushed over both guys.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later
At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
Nancy Sinatra Said Covering The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ With Brian Wilson Was 1 of the Best Moments of Her Life
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
