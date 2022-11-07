Read full article on original website
New Bristol, VA council members share goals for terms
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On election night, Bristol, Virginia voters decided a change was needed and elected two new members to the city council. Newcomers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard will join the council while incumbents Neal Osborne and Bill Hartley are still waiting to know officially who will take the third and final open […]
The Tomahawk
Election 2022: The Results
The ads and the campaign speeches for the hotly contested 2022 Mid-Term elections have ended. In Johnson County the polls have closed, and not surprisingly, Republicans had a very good night. Voters made their choices for Governor, and the House of Representatives. They have made their voices heard on a spate of ballot measures to amend the Tennessee constitution, and have selected their representatives for the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.
supertalk929.com
John Battle High School investigating potentially threatening social media claim
Principal Jimmy King of John S. Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia says they’re investigating what they call a rumor being spread via social media. King says the school was made aware of the rumor concerning the safety of students and staff at John Battle on Friday, 11/11. He...
supertalk929.com
Washington County, Tennessee deputy sworn in as U.S. Marshal
A Washington County, Tennessee Sheriffs deputy has been sworn in as a U.S. Marshal. Lt. Mike Foster served 21 years in the department, and as of Wednesday, he’s the first WCSO deputy to be asked to join the U.S. Marshal Service in history. Foster will be assigned to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Sullivan County
Sullivan County voters went to the polls Tuesday in an election that revolved around four constitutional amendments and a contested Tennessee governor's race. Locally, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, faced opposition against Democrat Cameron Parsons. Several state representative seats in Sullivan County were unopposed.
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
wymt.com
Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Kingsport Times-News
The day after: Some local SWVA election results may not be known until Nov. 15
Southwest Virginia election workers were still busy on Wednesday going through write-in votes and awaiting mail-in ballots for some local elections. Election officials in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton all said voter turnout was typical for a midterm election.
wymt.com
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
BTES explains network attack that knocked out service for some
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a network attack knocked out internet for several Bristol, Tennessee Essential Service (BTES) customers, representatives for the utility provider told News Channel 11 that they’ve recovered from the incident and are more prepared for next time. According to officials with the service, Wednesday’s attack was likely a wider assault against […]
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power’s (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. AEP applied to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) in late September saying it planned to raise its so-called Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Rider […]
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
Veterans can eat for free at these locations on Nov. 11
(WJHL) — Many eateries honor veterans by serving them a free meal on Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, those who served can grab a free bite at the following restaurants. Shoney’sWhere: 2120 N. Roan St. in Johnson CityWhen: 6-11 a.m. Wild Wing CafeWhere: 71 Wilson Ave. in Johnson CityWhen: 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.More: […]
Man threatened neighbor with tire iron, JCPD reports
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after smashing the windshield of his neighbor’s car and threatening a woman with a tire iron, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to the release from the JCPD, officers responded to a reported altercation between neighbors in the 2100 Block […]
