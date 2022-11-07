Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program fair to take place this Friday
Evanston youth ages 14 to 18 years are encouraged to find their perfect summer job by participating in the 2023 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The first job fair will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. Double...
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: Evanston remains at ‘low’ community risk, Cook County rises to ‘medium’ risk
“COVID-19 tests remain a critical tool that can help limit the spread of the virus,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a prepared statement today. “A positive test early in the course of your illness allows you to protect yourself by providing an opportunity to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing severe disease.
evanstonroundtable.com
Architect advises $6 million in repairs at D65 schools for summer 2023
Evanston/Skokie District 65 needs to start chipping away at deferred maintenance projects that local school buildings desperately need, an architect told school board members at a Wednesday committee meeting. Last February, the Chicago-based architect – Cordogan, Clark & Associates – presented a master facilities plan to the district detailing $189...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
State ranks 3 local schools as ‘exemplary’
Three local elementary schools received the coveted “exemplary” rating from the Illinois State Board of Education in the state’s recently released school report card. Hollywood School, Brook Park School and Congress Park School all received the exemplary rating for ranking in the top 10 percent of Illinois public schools.
blockclubchicago.org
Lunch Staff Shortages Persist At CPS As One Of Its Top Schools Is Unable To Feed All Students For First Time
CHICAGO — A Chicago school was unable to feed all its students at one point last month — and other schools have also seen issues with their lunchrooms. Rickey Harris, Whitney Young Magnet High School principal, said at an Oct. 19 local school council meeting that cafeteria staff were unable to feed all students one day because of an unforeseen staff shortage. Three out of the five cafeteria workers had unexpectedly called off, leaving two workers to prep and cook the school’s lunch with no backup, Harris said.
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
Austin Weekly News
Looking for a food bank? That’s gotten a lot easier
The Thierer Family Foundation, an organization that helps nonprofits become more impactful through technology, announced on Oct. 25 that the Vivery platform is now available to all U.S. food banks and pantries. The Greater Chicago Food Depository has been utilizing the platform for roughly a year and is reporting significant...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sherman United Methodist Church to sponsor Fisk University Choir in concert, Nov. 19
The Fisk University Choir will perform on Saturday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 516 Church St., in partnership with the Sherman United Methodist Church. Founded in 1922, Sherman United Methodist Church is the only historically African American United Methodist Church on the North Shore. Additionally,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Ann Flinspach Lewis: 1940-2022
Ann Flinspach Lewis, 82, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Evanston Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Lewis; daughter Elizabeth Jane “Beth” Lewis Pardoe (Jeremy Pardoe); son Paul Andrew Lewis (Gloria Huang Lewis); grandsons Frederick Charles Lewis Pardoe and Robert Lawrence Dawbarn Pardoe; and sisters Mary Lorene Evans and Charla Jane Cullen.
evanstonroundtable.com
Peter Braithwaite joins RoundTable board
The Evanston RoundTable elected former Second Ward Council Member Peter C. Braithwaite to its board of directors in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Braithwaite, who stepped down as the representative of Evanston’s second ward last summer, is director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern University. He grew up in the Second Ward as the youngest of five children and the son of Jamaican immigrants. He attended Dewey, Nichols and Evanston Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a focus in African American studies and human development, from the University of Kansas. He is married with four children and one grandson.
New high school in Niles offering opportunities to special needs students
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new school is coming to suburban Niles.Crews are breaking ground on the new Charles H. Walsh Junior Academy and Career Tech High School.It will offer academic and trade skills opportunities to 120 students with special needs. It's expected to open next fall.
evanstonroundtable.com
Skip the turkey, start with dessert
Editor’s note: This article has updated to correct the spelling of Harith Razaa’s name. Americans eat roughly 50 million pumpkin pies during the month of November, according to an August 2022 article at GoodHousekeeping.com. Why pie?. Julie Chernoff, food writer for the RoundTable, speculated why pies are a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Finally, it’s showtime! Evanston has been waiting years for its downtown movie theater to reopen, and the AMC Evanston 12 debuted Wednesday. Evanston residents Emm and Gerry Hubbarth, above, came for the first movie, Black Adam. Now, silence your cellphones, and please no talking during...
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker petitioned to stop closing of Urban Prep campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker is being petitioned to stop the closing of Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The Chicago Board of Education recently revoked the academy's charter, citing what it calls a "mismanagement of money." The all-male charter schools have long been known for a...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Let’s work with NU to improve Ryan Field changes
I am writing as a longtime resident of the Seventh ward and a proud Evanstonian. I grew up in the Seventh ward and 10 years ago moved my family from Boston to Evanston so my children could be raised in this vibrant university community. My husband and I are not...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
