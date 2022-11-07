ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

NBC Chicago

Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?

As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
ILLINOIS STATE
evanstonroundtable.com

Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: Evanston remains at ‘low’ community risk, Cook County rises to ‘medium’ risk

“COVID-19 tests remain a critical tool that can help limit the spread of the virus,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a prepared statement today. “A positive test early in the course of your illness allows you to protect yourself by providing an opportunity to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing severe disease.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Architect advises $6 million in repairs at D65 schools for summer 2023

Evanston/Skokie District 65 needs to start chipping away at deferred maintenance projects that local school buildings desperately need, an architect told school board members at a Wednesday committee meeting. Last February, the Chicago-based architect – Cordogan, Clark & Associates – presented a master facilities plan to the district detailing $189...
EVANSTON, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

State ranks 3 local schools as ‘exemplary’

Three local elementary schools received the coveted “exemplary” rating from the Illinois State Board of Education in the state’s recently released school report card. Hollywood School, Brook Park School and Congress Park School all received the exemplary rating for ranking in the top 10 percent of Illinois public schools.
BROOKFIELD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Lunch Staff Shortages Persist At CPS As One Of Its Top Schools Is Unable To Feed All Students For First Time

CHICAGO — A Chicago school was unable to feed all its students at one point last month — and other schools have also seen issues with their lunchrooms. Rickey Harris, Whitney Young Magnet High School principal, said at an Oct. 19 local school council meeting that cafeteria staff were unable to feed all students one day because of an unforeseen staff shortage. Three out of the five cafeteria workers had unexpectedly called off, leaving two workers to prep and cook the school’s lunch with no backup, Harris said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
ILLINOIS STATE
Austin Weekly News

Looking for a food bank? That’s gotten a lot easier

The Thierer Family Foundation, an organization that helps nonprofits become more impactful through technology, announced on Oct. 25 that the Vivery platform is now available to all U.S. food banks and pantries. The Greater Chicago Food Depository has been utilizing the platform for roughly a year and is reporting significant...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Sherman United Methodist Church to sponsor Fisk University Choir in concert, Nov. 19

The Fisk University Choir will perform on Saturday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 516 Church St., in partnership with the Sherman United Methodist Church. Founded in 1922, Sherman United Methodist Church is the only historically African American United Methodist Church on the North Shore. Additionally,...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Ann Flinspach Lewis: 1940-2022

Ann Flinspach Lewis, 82, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Evanston Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Lewis; daughter Elizabeth Jane “Beth” Lewis Pardoe (Jeremy Pardoe); son Paul Andrew Lewis (Gloria Huang Lewis); grandsons Frederick Charles Lewis Pardoe and Robert Lawrence Dawbarn Pardoe; and sisters Mary Lorene Evans and Charla Jane Cullen.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Peter Braithwaite joins RoundTable board

The Evanston RoundTable elected former Second Ward Council Member Peter C. Braithwaite to its board of directors in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Braithwaite, who stepped down as the representative of Evanston’s second ward last summer, is director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern University. He grew up in the Second Ward as the youngest of five children and the son of Jamaican immigrants. He attended Dewey, Nichols and Evanston Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a focus in African American studies and human development, from the University of Kansas. He is married with four children and one grandson.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Skip the turkey, start with dessert

Editor’s note: This article has updated to correct the spelling of Harith Razaa’s name. Americans eat roughly 50 million pumpkin pies during the month of November, according to an August 2022 article at GoodHousekeeping.com. Why pie?. Julie Chernoff, food writer for the RoundTable, speculated why pies are a...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest

Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Finally, it’s showtime! Evanston has been waiting years for its downtown movie theater to reopen, and the AMC Evanston 12 debuted Wednesday. Evanston residents Emm and Gerry Hubbarth, above, came for the first movie, Black Adam. Now, silence your cellphones, and please no talking during...
EVANSTON, IL

