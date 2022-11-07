Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
alaskapublic.org
Republicans lead in majority of Alaska House seats, with potential for more
Republicans led 21 of the 40 races for Alaska state House seats in preliminary results early Wednesday morning and have a chance to take additional leads as more votes are counted and ranked choice sorting takes place. The results increase the chances that Republicans will take over the House from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some voters say they are outraged about a campaign letter they received in the mail, calling it an invasion of privacy and clearly designed to shame people into voting. Near the bottom of the mailer, it states that the letter was paid for by Dunleavy for...
alaskapublic.org
Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day
As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
alaskapublic.org
What to know about Election Day in Alaska
Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s Alaska’s first general election under the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Already, thousands of Alaskans have cast their ballots. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Here’s what to know about this year’s election. What am I...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage awarded Rear Admiral Bennett "Bud" Sparks Award
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage was awarded the 2021 Rear Adm. Bennett "Bud" Sparks award for the under 100 reservist assigned category, Nov. 5. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Coast Guard Sector Anchorage awarded the 2021 Rear Adm. Bennett "Bud" Sparks...
alaskapublic.org
Scenes from Election Day morning in Anchorage
It’s Election Day in Alaska. At rush-hour in Anchorage Tuesday morning, candidates and their supporters gathered at busy street corners for last-minute sign waving, hoping to reach voters before polls close at 8 p.m. Here are scenes from across town:
alaskasnewssource.com
Gubernatorial candidates head into final stretch
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An enthusiastic crowd cheered on Gov. Mike Dunleavy as he took the stage at a Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday. In an interview afterward, the republican candidate said he felt his chances for re-election were good. “Look back over the last four...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
radiokenai.com
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
Candidates illegally electioneering at polls: Democrats Mary Peltola, Bill Wielechowski, Ted Eischeid
The Creekside Elementary School polling location in Muldoon election workers responded to complaints this morning about campaigns that were illegally electioneering right in front of the school entrance. A 250-foot string was taken by election workers to measure the distance, and the campaign signs for Mary Peltola for Congress, Bill...
Passing: Bill Sheffield, former governor of Alaska
Former Gov. Bill Sheffield has passed. He died at his home in Anchorage after an extended illness at the age of 94. William Jennings Sheffield Jr. was the fifth governor of Alaska, from 1982 to 1986. A Democrat, Sheffield was born on June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Wash. He built and owned hotels under Sheffield Enterprises, eventually owning 19 hotels, which he sold to Holland America. Those hotels are now known as Westmark.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, Luimariamofoa Polu pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree for the murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan, which occurred in 2018. The murder of Raynaldo Khotesouvan took place on July 20th, 2018 in Anchorage. Polu, who was 16 years old at the time of...
Mayor Dan Sullivan endorses Nick Begich for Congress
Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan on Friday endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. He joins over 75 other conservative elected and former-elected leaders around the state, including current Mayor Dave Bronson, and a host of other conservatives that include Mayor Rodney Dial of Ketchikan to all three mayors of the Fairbanks-North Pole communities. The election ends Nov. 8.
alaskasnewssource.com
Former JBER contract specialist sentenced for bribery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man who accepted nearly half a million dollars in bribes while stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison with three additional years of supervised release and must pay $47,000 in unlawful gains, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD increases starting wages for bus drivers and looks to create more efficient routes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting to 228 school bus drivers has been the magic number for the Anchorage School District this school year as the district continues to look to hire additional bus drivers to fill the bus driver shortage the district faces. As of Tuesday, the district said they...
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues -- from a busy strip mall to a converted garage -- with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found stillness...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three owners of an Anchorage vehicle repair shop have pled guilty to illegal vehicle modifications resulting in violations of the Clean Air Act. According to a release from the District of Alaska Attorney’s Office, the owners of Arm Rippin Toys, a vehicle repair shop that modifies, repairs, and maintains diesel vehicles, “tampered with federally mandated monitoring devices on private and commercial diesel vehicles and removed required air pollution control equipment on at least 37 vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.”
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
