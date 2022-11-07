Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
evanstonroundtable.com
Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program fair to take place this Friday
Evanston youth ages 14 to 18 years are encouraged to find their perfect summer job by participating in the 2023 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The first job fair will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. Double...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sherman United Methodist Church to sponsor Fisk University Choir in concert, Nov. 19
The Fisk University Choir will perform on Saturday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 516 Church St., in partnership with the Sherman United Methodist Church. Founded in 1922, Sherman United Methodist Church is the only historically African American United Methodist Church on the North Shore. Additionally,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Peter Braithwaite joins RoundTable board
The Evanston RoundTable elected former Second Ward Council Member Peter C. Braithwaite to its board of directors in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Braithwaite, who stepped down as the representative of Evanston’s second ward last summer, is director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern University. He grew up in the Second Ward as the youngest of five children and the son of Jamaican immigrants. He attended Dewey, Nichols and Evanston Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a focus in African American studies and human development, from the University of Kansas. He is married with four children and one grandson.
evanstonroundtable.com
Ann Flinspach Lewis: 1940-2022
Ann Flinspach Lewis, 82, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Evanston Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Lewis; daughter Elizabeth Jane “Beth” Lewis Pardoe (Jeremy Pardoe); son Paul Andrew Lewis (Gloria Huang Lewis); grandsons Frederick Charles Lewis Pardoe and Robert Lawrence Dawbarn Pardoe; and sisters Mary Lorene Evans and Charla Jane Cullen.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Where to take friends from Fort Worth, Texas, in November? Evanston’s Jennifer Jones, right, and Peter Jones, second from left, took Matt and Lauren Doane to Greenwood Street Beach on Thursday. Photographer Richard Cahan caught up with them about an hour before sunset. Alas, after highs in the 70s...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston climate activists attend COP27 in Egypt
High schoolers and youth climate activists from the Chicago area did not back down from the hard-hitting questions when they met with powerful world leaders this week at the United Nations global climate conference, COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Evanston Township High School senior and E-Town Sunrise Hub Coordinator...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston endorses ranked choice voting in a landslide
Ranked choice voting received an overwhelming vote of approval from Evanston residents on Election Day, with more than 82% of ballots cast in favor of the new voting system for local consolidated elections, according to results tabulated by the Cook County Clerk’s Office. The change will be implemented in...
evanstonroundtable.com
New downtown movie theater finally opens
The AMC Evanston 12 opened Wednesday, replacing the Century 12 Evanston/CinéArts 6, which went dark during the first days of the pandemic. Cinemark, the former operator, ended its long-term lease of the space at 1715 Maple Ave. in 2021. AMC took over the site in February 2022. The original...
evanstonroundtable.com
Nov. 15 is opening day to apply for 2023 Forest Preserves of Cook County permits
Starting on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 a.m., Cook County residents and visitors can reserve a spot for 2023 celebrations—from birthdays, reunions, to holidays and special event gatherings—while surrounded by nature in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. All 2023 dates to spend a night under the stars camping at one of the Forest Preserves’ five campgrounds will open at the same time.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This vintage toy fire engine is retired in an equally vintage store window on Greenleaf Street, just east of Florence Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
Part one of this series reprinted the introduction to the 1988 proposal by Anne Earle to consider nomination of a Northwest Evanston Historic District and provided her description of the older east portion. Part two featured Earle’s discussion about the types of properties identified in the proposed district. Part three, reproduced below as originally written by Earle, focuses on development in the west portion of the proposed district.
evanstonroundtable.com
NU students to host concert for Ukraine this Sunday
Submitted by Ukrainian Club at Northwestern University. At 12 noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, a group of Ukrainian students and allies at Northwestern University are holding a concert to show solidarity with Ukraine at the McClintock Choral and Recital Room at the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, 70 Arts Circle Drive in Evanston. They will be featuring works by Ukrainian composers and many others performed by Northwestern students! All are welcome.
evanstonroundtable.com
City budget heads into final stretch with key issues unresolved
Evanston officials are sticking to Nov. 21 as the adoption date for the city’s $400 million proposed budget as decisions loom on pension contributions, a third ambulance and other key issues. At the Nov. 7 special City Council meeting, council members held off voting on introducing the budget, responding...
evanstonroundtable.com
Skip the turkey, start with dessert
Editor’s note: This article has updated to correct the spelling of Harith Razaa’s name. Americans eat roughly 50 million pumpkin pies during the month of November, according to an August 2022 article at GoodHousekeeping.com. Why pie?. Julie Chernoff, food writer for the RoundTable, speculated why pies are a...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Blair Rudd is joined by her son Dylan Cruz, left, and neighbor Immanuel Rios at the Robert Crown Community Center after she voted in the general election. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty...
evanstonroundtable.com
Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: Evanston remains at ‘low’ community risk, Cook County rises to ‘medium’ risk
“COVID-19 tests remain a critical tool that can help limit the spread of the virus,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a prepared statement today. “A positive test early in the course of your illness allows you to protect yourself by providing an opportunity to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing severe disease.
evanstonroundtable.com
Ranked choice voting wins in Evanston; Pritzker, Duckworth reelected
With 45 of 46 precincts reporting, Evanston’s ranked choice voting referendum has passed with more than 80% of the vote. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have won reelection, the Associated Press has projected. Both delivered victory speeches hitting on strongly progressive themes. ““Anyone who thinks...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say
A student described by police as “an adult male” at Evanston Township High School was arrested and remains in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school Wednesday, according to police and a statement posted to the school website late in the afternoon. Evanston Police Department spokesperson...
