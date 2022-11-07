Read full article on original website
Related
Recycling Today
Ascend buys majority stake in recycler Circular Polymers
Ascend Performance Materials, Houston, has acquired California-based Circular Polymers, a recycler of postconsumer, high-performance polymers, including polyamide 6 and 66, polypropylene and polyester (PET). According to a news release from Ascend, the deal provides Ascend with a consistent supply of high-quality postconsumer resins for its ReDefyne sustainable polyamides, launched at...
Progressive Rail Roading
United Nations Global Compact enlists CN as member
CN yesterday announced it joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a voluntary leadership platform targeting the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, involving more than 15,000 companies, 3,800 non-business signatories and...
Recycling Today
KC Recycling, East Penn Manufacturing form partnership
KC Recycling, a lead battery recycler based in British Columbia, has partnered with East Penn Manufacturing to recycle and repurpose plastic from spent lead batteries into new batteries. Earlier this year, KC Recycling commissioned a polypropylene (PP) extrusion line, which can produce 10,000 metric tons of high-quality plastic resin per...
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Recycling Today
Valmet acquires NovaTech Automation’s process solutions business
Valmet Oyj, an Espoo, Finland-based developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quakertown, Pennsylvania-based NovaTech Automation’s process solutions business. Valmet says the value of the acquisition will not be disclosed, and...
csengineermag.com
Double contract success for engineering company￼
AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
United Nations Eco Conferences Prompt Fashion-Industry Action
Steps towards a more sustainable fashion industry have been taken at the COP27 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) currently taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and in anticipation of the COP 15 (United Nations Biodiversity Conference) that will happen in Montreal on Dec. 7-19. The first involves a new collaboration by the United Nations environmental agency and a nonprofit dedicated to improving the fashion industry. The second sees arguably the world’s most famous zipper manufacturer, YKK, being even more transparent about its sustainability efforts. At COP27 this week Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced a...
theindustry.fashion
COP27 announces Fashion Industry Target Consultation to strive towards a net-positive industry
At COP27, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced the launch of The Fashion Industry Target Consultation. The Fashion Industry Target Consultation aims to identify existing industry-aligned targets to reduce environmental and social impact. These key areas, according to the Fashion CEO Agenda, are respectful and secure work environments, better wage systems, resource stewardship, smart material choices, and circular systems.
Lineage Logistics Extends U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership
NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it has renewed its participation in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) SmartWay Transport Partnership, a program that provides a framework to assess the environmental performance and energy efficiency of goods moving through supply chains so partnering companies can reduce their environmental footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005272/en/ A refrigerated truck arrives at a Lineage Logistics warehouse facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
Bunce Notes Challenges for Business Aircraft Manufacturers
The three biggest hurdles facing business aircraft manufacturers right now are workforce issues, supply-chain pinch points, and regulatory challenges, according to Pete Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Speaking recently at Corporate Jet Investor Miami, he noted that despite the success of the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs...
aircargoweek.com
UK freight association develops programme to attract recruits from other industries
The British International Freight Association (BIFA) has launched a programme called ‘Freight Development Pathway’ in partnership with Manpower, part of ManpowerGroup, one of the world’s leading workforce solutions companies. The aim of the programme is to help identify, attract and train suitable candidates from outside of the...
todaysemobility.com
Seco Tools showcasing innovations for the automotive manufacturing sector
On November 9, 2022, Seco Tools will host a hybrid live event, Automotive & General Engineering ITI. Machining demonstration sessions as well as expert presentations will introduce the latest solutions for automotive manufacturing and general engineering. Hosted physically in the new Innovation Hub in Erkrath near Düsseldorf, Germany, the German Auto ITI program will be streamed live online. In addition, an English stream will be available sharing highlights and interviews from the live German event.
agritechtomorrow.com
Interconnected machinery to make agriculture more sustainable, the vision of xFarm Technologies for EIMA International 2022
The tech company will be showcasing its latest products and partnerships at the landmark event, November 9-13, 2022, in Bologna, Italy. xFarm Technologies (https://xfarm.ag/), a tech company helping the agri-food sector to go digital, is ready for the 45th edition of the International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery, taking place Nov. 9-13 in Bologna, Italy. EIMA International is one of the leading events in agricultural mechanics, where international exhibitors display their state-of-the-art technologies and innovations.
Comments / 0