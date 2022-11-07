ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Comments / 3

default-avatar
Lisa Breedlove Chaffee
3d ago

This group is the only ones giving disinformation. The teachers union is responsible for creating a hostile work environment for teachers and staff. They bully teachers who don't agree with them. The brought in the NEA badges that create division between LGBTQ students and non-lgbtq. They imply that those teachers wearing the badges are qualified to have sexual identity conversations with our kids and they are not.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wosu.org

Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown stepping down to lead YWCA

Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown is leaving her post to lead the YWCA of Columbus. Brown currently serves as council's President Pro Tempore. She was first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019. Brown’s first day leading the YWCA will be January 2. “President Pro Tempore Brown is...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus had levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools did not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

MacKenzie Scott donates $2.5 million to Columbus STEM school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Metro Early College Middle and High School announced a multi-million-dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday.  Metro will be receiving $2.5 million that they say they will use to further prepare Central Ohio students to excel in growing career fields. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from Ms. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case

A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus leaders put forward new gun control measures

Columbus leaders proposed new legislation to reduce gun violence in the city on Wednesday. "Today we're fighting back. The time for talk is over. The time for study is over. It is time to act," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The legislation would restrict magazines able to hold 30 or...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus mayor outlines proposed 2023 General Fund budget

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther presented his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. At $1.14 billion, it's the largest-ever in the city's history. "This budget is about equity and opportunity, and it emphasizes our continued focus on our community's highest priorities: safety, affordability and vital city services," Ginther said. Despite...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals

Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outbreak of measles among children has temporarily closed a Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Republicans win in county, state

Delaware County, like the state of Ohio overall, continued its recent reputation as a red state in the Nov. 8 general election, with Republicans sweeping the major races. Close to home, Republican Beth Lear was the winner of the Ohio House of Representatives 61st District race over Democrat Louise Valentine. Lear will be representing residents in eastern Delaware County, as well as Centerburg and Fredericktown. Lear and Valentine were on the ballots in Berkshire, Genoa, Harlem, Kingston, Orange, Porter and Trenton townships, the city of Sunbury, the northern-most portions of Columbus and Westerville, and the village of Galena.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Will my mail be delivered on Veterans Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most shipping providers will remain open and operating on Friday for Veterans Day — but you won’t get mail from the United States Postal Service. USPS recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as one of 11 federal holidays and will be closed. People expecting packages from private shipping providers, however, can […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Ohio Election Results 2022

The results are in and another election has come to a close here in Columbus. Although Ohio certainly experienced a “red wave”, election night didn’t go quite as planned for republicans around the country. Although some races are still yet too close to call, the predicted overwhelming majority the GOP had been counting on did not materialize.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy