mansionglobal.com
It Cost $35 Million to Create. But This Elaborate Pennsylvania Home Just Sold for $9.26 Million.
After spending about $35 million to create a Gothic Revival-style estate outside Philadelphia, hedge-fund manager Andrew Barroway has sold the property for $9.26 million, according to property records. The buyer of the roughly 32-acre property is a trust tied to the family of Thaddeus Bartkowski, the chief executive of the...
Recycling Today
Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquires Harrisburg Waste Paper Co.
Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, a St. Louis-based independent recycling and waste management company, has acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. in Pennsylvania to expand its new footprint in the eastern United States. The Harrisburg location offers plastic, metal and paper recycling, certified destruction, equipment sales and leasing as well as...
Recycling Today
Emerson to automate Origin Materials’ new carbon-negative materials plant
Technology and software company Emerson, St. Louis, has announced a memorandum of understanding with Sacramento, California-based Origin Materials Inc. to provide advanced digital automation technologies and consulting services for Origin’s first world-scale manufacturing facility, Origin 2, which will be located in Geismar, Louisiana. Origin says it uses its platform...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
railfan.com
Maintenance of Way Union Extends Cooling Off Period
WASHINGTON — The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division has agreed to extend a “cooling off” period in its contract negotiations with the Class I railroads. The decision will bring that union in line with two others, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen and SMART Transportation Division, which are currently voting on their own Tentative Agreements.
Is your trucking fleet treating you fairly?
Be wary of “lease to own” schemes; a more appropriate term might be “indentured slavery.”. Truck-tractor image by Noupload.Image from Pixabay. Note: This post could contain affiliate links. When you click on a link and buy the product, I make a small commission, which does not change your price.
