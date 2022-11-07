Read full article on original website
CBS News
2022 election results for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022. Voters in our region could help shape the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. All 435 House seats were up...
John Fetterman May Have Quoted ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ In Victory Speech
A Twitter user pointed out a very specific thing that the lieutenant governor said after winning a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
Obama pumps up Fetterman at raucous North Philly rally with Biden and Shapiro
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama headlined a raucous rally in North Philadelphia to urge Democrats to get to the polls Tuesday. The Saturday afternoon event at Temple University’s Liacouras Center was the first joint campaign...
Oz campaign aired debate with Fetterman on mobile billboard outside of Biden event in PA
Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign aired Tuesday’s debate with his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, on a mobile billboard outside of a Democratic fundraiser with President Biden on Friday night. “Pennsylvanians deserve to see this debate as much as possible since John Fetterman ducked six others,” Oz’s...
President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding. The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday...
Phillymag.com
Philly Fueled Pennsylvania’s Blue Wave, and Other Midterm Takeaways
The victories of Fetterman, Shapiro, and Davis gave Democrats statewide power they haven't seen in years. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Tuesday’s midterm election in Pennsylvania was an astonishing “blue wave” as Democrats held the...
Taylor Swift announces additional tour stop in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Taylor Swift has added another Pennsylvania tour date to her tour, she will now be making two stops in Pittsburgh instead of one. Swift will also be making three stops in Philadelphia. After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this month, Taylor Swift...
