extrainningsoftball.com
Signing Spotlight: Makenna Mitchell… The Texas Tech-Bound Infielder Has a Wonderful Signing Day (Even Though It Wasn’t ALL Smiles!)
This is what it’s all about. A young softball player from small town Texas plays the game she loves, succeeds through hard work and effort, gets noticed and lives the dream of taking her talents to the collegiate level. In this case, it’s Makenna Mitchell, a senior infielder from...
Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking
In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.
Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN
This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Southern: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Texas Southern 0-1; Texas Tech 1-0 The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Monahans High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]
When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
End Zone Bi-District Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Bi-District playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10.
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
This Million Dollar Lubbock Mansion Has Curves In All The Right Places
In this day and age of cookie-cutter houses that don't have a lot of character, a luxury home in a gated community on 19th Street near Texas Tech has a curvy facade that is quite a sight. Tucked away in the far right hand corner is 4809 19th Street, Unit...
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
Texas Tech University System Announces New Vice Chancellor
LUBBOCK, TX – James Mauldin has been named vice chancellor and chief financial officer (CFO) of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Mauldin will begin his appointment on Jan. 2, 2023 A proven finance and strategic organizational leader of more than 25 years, Mauldin arrives at the TTU System Administration after serving as vice president of treasury management for the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and a tenure at the University of North Texas System (UNT System) as associate vice chancellor for…
