Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
momcollective.com

Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN

This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Monahans High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
LEVELLAND, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]

When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses

LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Tech University System Announces New Vice Chancellor

LUBBOCK, TX – James Mauldin has been named vice chancellor and chief financial officer (CFO) of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Mauldin will begin his appointment on Jan. 2, 2023  A proven finance and strategic organizational leader of more than 25 years, Mauldin arrives at the TTU System Administration after serving as vice president of treasury management for the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and a tenure at the University of North Texas System (UNT System) as associate vice chancellor for…
LUBBOCK, TX
