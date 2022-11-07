Read full article on original website
People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
According to the State Department of Transportation and Development, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning in New Orleans. Officials did not confirm the exact number of people who were injured due to the accident.
Juvenile accused of French Quarter shooting arrested in St. Charles Parish
One was treated on the scene for a graze wound while the other was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
NOLA.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Lower 9th Ward convenience store, New Orleans police say
A New Orleans man was arrested shortly after a fatal shooting Thursday at a Lower 9th Ward convenience store. Police said they booked James Spriggens, 34, with second-degree murder. The gunfire was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. at LAxpress, 5104 St. Claude Ave. Police said they found a man...
NOLA.com
Bystander shot on Bourbon Street by group of people arguing, NOPD says
A bystander was shot on Bourbon Street early Friday by a group of people who were arguing, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at 1:07 a.m. at Bourbon and Canal streets (map). The 43-year-old man told police he was walking from Bourbon and was turning onto...
fox8live.com
‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following FOX 8 reports that confirmed the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) had opened its own investigation into a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security detail for malfeasance, stemming from the Lee Zurik investigation showing the officer had spent hours on the clock with Cantrell in a city-owned apartment, calls continued late into the day Thursday for an independent probe to be opened.
Newell calls out NOPD Chief on Cantrell’s cozy yet laxed security detail
On the heels of an investigation that revealed New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security team have spent hours together during the work week, Newell Normand sees glaring failures by the New Orleans Police Department.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
WDSU
Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident
SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
fox8live.com
Orleans jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in Jason Adams’ drunken Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury on Monday (Nov. 7) awarded $51 million in damages to the family of a young woman killed six years ago in a speeding Lamborghini crashed by an impaired driver. The verdict against that driver -- Jason Adams -- concluded a four-day lawsuit...
254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
NOLA.com
Mom arrested after teens take part in 'reckless' rolling shootout on busy Kenner street
Kenner police say a mother armed her 15-year-old son and drove him around in search of a classmate who had earlier threatened him with a gun, leading to a rolling shootout near a busy Williams Boulevard intersection. No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred Sunday afternoon on 32nd...
Four juveniles in custody after multi-district crime spree, NOPD says
NOPD Third District Captain Wayne DeLarge explained that early Wednesday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle, grey Jeep Cherokee, in the area.
fox8live.com
Gas station employee killed in shooting stemming from argument, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD. The shooting happened inside the LA Express gas station after an argument between two men around 7:48 a.m., according to officials. Police say the victim,...
Teen arrested in weekend Bourbon St. shooting
New Orleans Police today made an arrest in a Bourbon St. shooting Sunday that injured two women. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrests 4 juveniles in connection with armed robbery, shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles Wednesday linked to two armed robberies, a carjacking and a shooting spanning over multiple districts. According to police, a Grand Jeep Cherokee was stolen from North Carrollton Tuesday night. NOPD said officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
NOLA.com
Life sentence for Kenner teen who abducted Metairie couple, forced them to drive to bank
A Kenner teenager convicted of abducting an elderly Metairie couple at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal $100,000 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Though Alexsy Mejia was 16 at the time of the...
WDSU
New Orleans parents arrested after 17-month-old found dead with burns, bruising
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a 17-month-old baby was found dead in Algiers on Wednesday. According to police, the baby was found dead with burns and bruises in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. NOPD Child Abuse Unit detectives identified two suspects, the...
fox8live.com
18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
Parents in custody after toddler found dead inside New Orleans home
The parents of a 17-month-old child are in custody after the child was found dead inside an Algiers home, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Nov. 10).
