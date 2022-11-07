ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following FOX 8 reports that confirmed the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) had opened its own investigation into a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security detail for malfeasance, stemming from the Lee Zurik investigation showing the officer had spent hours on the clock with Cantrell in a city-owned apartment, calls continued late into the day Thursday for an independent probe to be opened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident

SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
fox8live.com

18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
KENNER, LA

