As the world reels from the latest supply chain disruption, there is a growing movement internationally to rebuild resilience by increasing domestic production of food for local markets. This is a time for new solutions; unfortunately, there is growing pressure on trade officials to lock in business-as-usual approaches in this new era. Trade will always be an element of sustainable food supplies. However, given the turmoil and supply disruptions in international markets in recent years, some countries are making plans to diversify the sources and types of production needed to feed their people.

6 DAYS AGO