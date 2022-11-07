Read full article on original website
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world
Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
African countries face ‘economic devastation’ from climate hit to GDP
African countries face “economic devastation” from climate change, an aid agency has warned as it reveals the scale of the hit from rising temperatures on the continent. A study published by Christian Aid warns under current climate policies, which put the world on track for 2.7C of global warming by the end of the century, African countries face an average 20% hit to their expected GDP by 2050.
U.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said.
Time for new approaches to US-Mexico corn trade
As the world reels from the latest supply chain disruption, there is a growing movement internationally to rebuild resilience by increasing domestic production of food for local markets. This is a time for new solutions; unfortunately, there is growing pressure on trade officials to lock in business-as-usual approaches in this new era. Trade will always be an element of sustainable food supplies. However, given the turmoil and supply disruptions in international markets in recent years, some countries are making plans to diversify the sources and types of production needed to feed their people.
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
African nations can’t ‘adapt’ to the climate crisis. Here's what rich countries must do | Vanessa Nakate
There are 37 million people facing starvation in the Horn of Africa. Time for wealthier countries to adopt ‘loss and damage finance’, says climate activist Vanessa Nakate
IRENA Report Shows International Energy Transition Goals Not on Target
Renewables are the backbone of the energy transition and a viable climate solution. Yet out of the 183 parties to the Paris Agreement with renewable energy components in their Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs), only 143 have quantified targets with the vast majority focusing on the power sector. Only 12 countries had committed to a percentage of renewables in their overall energy mixes.
How the South Downs national park is being affected by funding cuts | Letter
Letter: Trevor Beattie, chief executive of the park authority, on the tough financial decisions that lie ahead
Energy security trumps the climate? London's biggest IPO of the year is an oil company
The world may be losing the fight against the climate crisis, but investors are still willing to throw money at oil and gas companies.
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
At COP27, nuclear power industry vies for bigger role in decarbonizing planet
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nuclear energy supporters including politicians and activists sought to polish the industry's spotty image on Wednesday, using the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to argue that atomic power offers a safe and cost-efficient way to decarbonize the world. Rising concerns about the swift...
World needs US 'to be climate leader', Ugandan activist
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden to help those most affected by the ravages of global warming, a day before his arrival for UN climate talks in Egypt. Although she is unlikely to meet the US president in person during his fleeting trip to the two-week climate talks, Nakate urged Biden to summon the "political will" to support communities most affected by the snowballing impacts caused by a warming world.
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power...
