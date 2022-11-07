Read full article on original website
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Parents rally for terminated Eastchester varsity basketball and football head coach
In less than 24 hours, a change.org petition garnered thousands of signatures to reinstate the boys basketball and football varsity head coach, Fred DiCarlo.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender
Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
theexaminernews.com
Pirate Festival Looking to Find Permanent Home in Putnam Valley
A pirate festival took Putnam Valley by storm last spring, so much so that organizers are looking to permanently call the town home. During a Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last week, Putnam Valley Councilman Christian Russo said Kingdom Faire, an original theatrical production with some talent that have been connected with the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park and Medieval Times in New Jersey, exceeded their expectations when they held shows from April 30 to June 26 at the Putnam Valley Camp facility on Peekskill Hollow Rd.
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
theexaminernews.com
Winners in Local Races in Westchester and Putnam Declared
Lost in the shuffle of the higher profile congressional and state races on Election Day may have been a slew of contested and uncontested local races in Westchester and Putnam counties. Westchester. In the Town of Cortlandt, Councilman Robert Mayes, who was appointed in February to fill an empty seat...
School Bus Carrying Students Returning From Field Trip Crashes On PIP In Stony Point
State police are investigating after a school bus carrying students on a field trip swerved to avoid another bus and crashed into a guide rail on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point.
theexaminernews.com
Today’s 4 Things: Bad Motorists 🚗, Unhinged Parents 😱, One-Man Shows 🎭, Pigskin Previews 🏉
This column first appeared in our Examiner+ email newsletter. Let me start today with a local story I just can’t shake from my mind. Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur reports how a pair of northern Westchester school districts — Somers and Hen Hud — experienced a staggering number of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses picking up or dropping off students during the first two months of the academic year.
$50,000 Ticket From Record $2.04B Powerball Drawing Sold In White Plains
While no one in the Hudson Valley hit the more than $2 billion big Powerball grand prize, several did hit it, just on a smaller scale. According to the New York Lottery, several local residents picked the right combination of numbers to win the $50,000 third prize, including one in Westchester County in White Plains.
theexaminernews.com
Brewster High School Musicians Play in Prestigious Festival
Thirteen musicians from Brewster High School have been selected for the prestigious 2022 Area-All State Music Association Zone 10, which is the regional festival for Putnam, Columbia and Dutchess counties and includes 24 schools. The festival will be held at Red Hook High School on November 18-19. Hundreds of students...
theexaminernews.com
Rotary Club Looks to Evolve and Successfully Rise Past Challenges
Over its 117-year history, Rotary has had to continually adapt to a changing world and freshen itself with new members and service projects to tackle on a local and global scale. That was never more evident than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when local Rotary clubs were unable...
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE NY Lottery Announces $2.04 Billion Jackpot Winning Numbers, Multiple 3rd Prize Winners in New York
New York Lottery representatives said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the latest Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was carried out at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10....
theexaminernews.com
At 75, Pleasantville Barber Still as Sharp as His Scissors
Following in the footsteps of his now 97-year-old father who worked as a barber until the age of 92, Alfonso Magnotta of Pleasantville Barber Shop on Wheeler Avenue has devoted his life to the same trade — cutting and trimming each customer’s hair with precision and care. Magnotta,...
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
School bus carrying students careens off Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point
News 12's Diane Caruso was on the scene of the accident, which happened southbound near mile marker 29.9.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One dead, several injured in Route 32 crash in Woodbury
WOODBURY – A mid-morning crash on Thursday between a passenger van and a truck on Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury claimed one life and left several other injured, police said. Injured victims were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Garnet Health Medical Center...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
rcbizjournal.com
Why the Data Center Market is Moving to Orangeburg, NY
The data center market is seeing growth in Rockland County, NY, driven by the increasing price of electricity and incentives in New York and New Jersey. 1547 Realty offers data center customers turnkey solutions with built-to-suit designs that ensure the highest availability and up-time. The Orangeburg facility is in an optimal location for latency-sensitive applications, business continuity, and disaster recovery. With 2N and N+1 power available, the Orangeburg, NY data center is ready to meet the most stringent requirements.
