Putnam Valley, NY

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender

Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
SYRACUSE, NY
Pirate Festival Looking to Find Permanent Home in Putnam Valley

A pirate festival took Putnam Valley by storm last spring, so much so that organizers are looking to permanently call the town home. During a Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last week, Putnam Valley Councilman Christian Russo said Kingdom Faire, an original theatrical production with some talent that have been connected with the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park and Medieval Times in New Jersey, exceeded their expectations when they held shows from April 30 to June 26 at the Putnam Valley Camp facility on Peekskill Hollow Rd.
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
Winners in Local Races in Westchester and Putnam Declared

Lost in the shuffle of the higher profile congressional and state races on Election Day may have been a slew of contested and uncontested local races in Westchester and Putnam counties. Westchester. In the Town of Cortlandt, Councilman Robert Mayes, who was appointed in February to fill an empty seat...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Today’s 4 Things: Bad Motorists 🚗, Unhinged Parents 😱, One-Man Shows 🎭, Pigskin Previews 🏉

This column first appeared in our Examiner+ email newsletter. Let me start today with a local story I just can’t shake from my mind. Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur reports how a pair of northern Westchester school districts — Somers and Hen Hud — experienced a staggering number of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses picking up or dropping off students during the first two months of the academic year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Brewster High School Musicians Play in Prestigious Festival

Thirteen musicians from Brewster High School have been selected for the prestigious 2022 Area-All State Music Association Zone 10, which is the regional festival for Putnam, Columbia and Dutchess counties and includes 24 schools. The festival will be held at Red Hook High School on November 18-19. Hundreds of students...
BREWSTER, NY
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
At 75, Pleasantville Barber Still as Sharp as His Scissors

Following in the footsteps of his now 97-year-old father who worked as a barber until the age of 92, Alfonso Magnotta of Pleasantville Barber Shop on Wheeler Avenue has devoted his life to the same trade — cutting and trimming each customer’s hair with precision and care. Magnotta,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY

A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
HYDE PARK, NY
One dead, several injured in Route 32 crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY – A mid-morning crash on Thursday between a passenger van and a truck on Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury claimed one life and left several other injured, police said. Injured victims were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Garnet Health Medical Center...
WOODBURY, NY
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Why the Data Center Market is Moving to Orangeburg, NY

The data center market is seeing growth in Rockland County, NY, driven by the increasing price of electricity and incentives in New York and New Jersey. 1547 Realty offers data center customers turnkey solutions with built-to-suit designs that ensure the highest availability and up-time. The Orangeburg facility is in an optimal location for latency-sensitive applications, business continuity, and disaster recovery. With 2N and N+1 power available, the Orangeburg, NY data center is ready to meet the most stringent requirements.
ORANGEBURG, NY

