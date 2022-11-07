ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
teslarati.com

Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
CNBC

EU says it has serious concerns about Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
The Herald News

Most expensive climate disasters in recent decades

In 2022 so far, the U.S. has seen a staggering 15 climate and weather disasters. While the total cost of these disasters has not been fully realized yet, they've already caused billions of dollars worth of damage. Between 2021 and 2022, tropical cyclones, severe droughts and heatwaves, wildfires, and winter storms caused devastation and hundreds of deaths across the U.S. If the cost of 2021's natural disasters is any indication, 2022's total could amount to more than $100 billion in damages. Since 1980, the U.S. alone has been hit with 338 weather and climate disasters totaling at least $1 billion...
Axios

Undocumented farmworkers face disaster discrimination

Undocumented farmworkers in the U.S. face critical barriers to emergency health care during and after disasters, multiple organizations tell Axios. The big picture: As climate change makes wildfires. and heatwaves hotter and rapidly strengthens hurricanes across the U.S., lack of health care access is a worsening crisis for the backbone...
The Hill

Home prices rise in nearly all U.S. metros

Nationwide, prices for an existing, median single-family home rose by 8.6 percent from last year to $398,500. Seven of the top ten metros experiencing the biggest price gains were in Florida. And half of the nation’s most expensive markets were in California. Home prices increased in most U.S. metros...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

COP-out: who's liable for climate change destruction?

National representatives from around the world are gathering at the COP27 conference in Egypt right now, and a complicated economic question is at the center of the discussion. Should wealthy nations with higher levels of carbon emissions compensate lower-income, less industrialized countries that are disproportionately bearing the cost of the climate crisis? And if so, how do you quantify the economic, environmental and cultural damage suffered by these countries into one neat sum?
Reuters

COP27: U.S. in talks with EU on electric car tax credits

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States is listening to the concerns of European counterparts about the trade tensions triggered by the Biden administration's clean vehicle subsidies tucked into the Inflation Reduction Act, the official overseeing the bill's implementation said on Wednesday.
Vice

Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change

Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
NASDAQ

U.S. railroads, union extend strike deadline until at least Dec. 4

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A group representing major railroads and a union that voted to reject a new contract said Wednesday they had agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4. The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) that...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy