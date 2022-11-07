UW-Parkside hosting a prelude to upcoming one-man play ‘Carpa Revolution’ on Thursday

Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Soup’s on! Luisa’s Pizza wins top honors in KAFASI’s Bowls ‘n Bakers fundraiser
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When it comes to recipes, sometimes simple is better. A standing-room only crowd sampled a variety of Kenosha County’s...
kenosha.com
Gateway Technical College seeking nominations for 2023 Dr. King Humanitarian Award
Gateway Technical College began in 1911 as America’s first publicly funded technical college, preparing students to achieve their academic and professional goals. Our hands-on training in over 70 programs of study prepares 21,000 students annually to enter new careers or advance their current ones. We value and serve students and communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties through a nationally recognized approach to career and technical education.
kenosha.com
Winners announced in Visit Pleasant Prairie’s inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Visit Pleasant Prairie and the Village of Pleasant Prairie are thrilled with the success from their inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest. Twenty Pleasant Prairie resident homes were decorated and lighted-up properties included on a tour map for drive-by enjoyment Oct. 17–31 and thousands of community members enjoyed every stop.
kenosha.com
New road names revealed at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. The two roads...
milwaukeemag.com
Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Alexx Zawada took her first job at...
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
wgtd.org
Leaders of Kenosha Profiled on Community Matters
(WGTD)---A non-profit that helped to pick up the pieces following the 2020 riots in Kenosha resents that the city is being used as a political tool. Kenosha hasn’t burned to the ground—noted Ariel Crowder of the group “Leaders of Kenosha” on this past Saturday’s Community Matters program on WGTD.
milwaukeemag.com
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections
This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin high school goes into lockdown after student stabbed in the back
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A student in southern Wisconsin was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a fellow classmate in the back. The Mount Pleasant Police Department released information about a reported stabbing at Case High School. A student was reportedly stabbed in the back by another student.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters
1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt
David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
fox47.com
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
MADISON, Wi. — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or ‘RSV’ continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger. Cases are four times higher in Madison than they were last year at this time and RSV hospitalizations account for 10% of patients at the American Family Childrens Hospital.
Man arrested for attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring
Milwaukee police said a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly attacked several women near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
WISN
Historic $1.9 billion Powerball: what to do if you win
MILWAUKEE — Monday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire. The jackpot currently sits at $1.9 billion, the largest ever. The odds of winning is one in 292 million, and yet people flocked to gas stations and grocery stores to get their $2 tickets Monday. WISN 12...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
WISN
4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
WATCH: Mandela Barnes concedes U.S. Senate race to Sen. Ron Johnson
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and Democratic challenger for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes has officially conceded the race to incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson after results showed a slim margin between the two.
