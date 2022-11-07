ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, WI

UW-Parkside hosting a prelude to upcoming one-man play ‘Carpa Revolution’ on Thursday

By THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-PARKSIDE
kenosha.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kenosha.com

Gateway Technical College seeking nominations for 2023 Dr. King Humanitarian Award

Gateway Technical College began in 1911 as America’s first publicly funded technical college, preparing students to achieve their academic and professional goals. Our hands-on training in over 70 programs of study prepares 21,000 students annually to enter new careers or advance their current ones. We value and serve students and communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties through a nationally recognized approach to career and technical education.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Winners announced in Visit Pleasant Prairie’s inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Visit Pleasant Prairie and the Village of Pleasant Prairie are thrilled with the success from their inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest. Twenty Pleasant Prairie resident homes were decorated and lighted-up properties included on a tour map for drive-by enjoyment Oct. 17–31 and thousands of community members enjoyed every stop.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
kenosha.com

New road names revealed at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. The two roads...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Alexx Zawada took her first job at...
97ZOK

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
wgtd.org

Leaders of Kenosha Profiled on Community Matters

(WGTD)---A non-profit that helped to pick up the pieces following the 2020 riots in Kenosha resents that the city is being used as a political tool. Kenosha hasn’t burned to the ground—noted Ariel Crowder of the group “Leaders of Kenosha” on this past Saturday’s Community Matters program on WGTD.
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt

David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wi. — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or ‘RSV’ continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger. Cases are four times higher in Madison than they were last year at this time and RSV hospitalizations account for 10% of patients at the American Family Childrens Hospital.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Historic $1.9 billion Powerball: what to do if you win

MILWAUKEE — Monday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire. The jackpot currently sits at $1.9 billion, the largest ever. The odds of winning is one in 292 million, and yet people flocked to gas stations and grocery stores to get their $2 tickets Monday. WISN 12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy