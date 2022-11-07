Read full article on original website
ESPN
Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
FSU DB responds to Mario Cristobal's comment on Trey Benson
The fellow Seminole stood up for his teammate on social media.
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The regular season has come to an end but we’re still highlighting coaches that got the job done. This week’s coach of the week lead his team to a huge win that clinched them the number one spot in the playoffs. Our week 12 Coach of the week is coach Jeff Littleton of the Bainbridge Bearcats. Coach Littleton lead his team a big 53-20 win over region rivals the Cairo Syrupmakers.
Tallahassee, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
WEAR
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
Post-Searchlight
Tamaki Machelle Brooks
Tamaki Machelle Brooks, 46, of Bainbridge, formerly of Cobb County, Ga., passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
WCTV
Thomasville voters on both sides optimistic about runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - (WCTV) - Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading into a runoff in Georgia, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Neither candidate secured the 50% majority required to win in Georgia. Voters will cast their ballots again on December 6 to decide...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a de...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, November 10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has all the details on Tropical Storm Nicole. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
thefamuanonline.com
Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help
With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattigan keeps fighting the good fight
Social justice and activism remain at the forefront of many young leaders’ minds in Tallahassee. With important elections and rights at stake, voter education is highly encouraged. Due to so many citizens being uninformed, activists make it their mission to advocate on behalf of their community. Marie Rattigan, a...
famunews.com
FAMU Engineering Student Wins $200K Grand Prize in Pharell Williams Black Ambition Initiative
Florida A&M University (FAMU) senior engineering student Zachary Gilchrist won this year’s Black Ambition Initiative, sponsored by Pharell Williams. Gilchrist won $200,000 to go toward launching the business for his product, The Move, a social media app for parties, events, and cool local areas built for college students. “This...
