ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
ORLANDO, FL
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The regular season has come to an end but we’re still highlighting coaches that got the job done. This week’s coach of the week lead his team to a huge win that clinched them the number one spot in the playoffs. Our week 12 Coach of the week is coach Jeff Littleton of the Bainbridge Bearcats. Coach Littleton lead his team a big 53-20 win over region rivals the Cairo Syrupmakers.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Evie M.

Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?

Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
MONTICELLO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
SARASOTA, FL
WEAR

Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida

Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
FLORIDA STATE
Post-Searchlight

Tamaki Machelle Brooks

Tamaki Machelle Brooks, 46, of Bainbridge, formerly of Cobb County, Ga., passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype

Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help

With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattigan keeps fighting the good fight

Social justice and activism remain at the forefront of many young leaders’ minds in Tallahassee. With important elections and rights at stake, voter education is highly encouraged. Due to so many citizens being uninformed, activists make it their mission to advocate on behalf of their community. Marie Rattigan, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy