Pleasant Prairie, WI

kenosha.com

City of Kenosha tree lighting, downtown celebration set for Nov. 25

The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will kick off an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown on Friday, Nov. 25.
KENOSHA, WI
wsop.com

GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
ELGIN, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend November 11-13, 2022

Bask in the glow of lights, cameras, cathode ray tubes and mellow tunes when you pick out your end-of-the-week activities. Everything happening this weekend is a celebration of arts and a prelude to the winter holidays. These are the things to do this weekend November 11-13, 2022. Where else can...
GLENCOE, IL
cohaitungchi.com

Angels Landing in Zion: our tips to get to the top

Along with The Narrows and Zion Observation Point, the trail leading to the top of Angels Landing is considered one of the best in Zion National Park. The view from the ridge of this monolith is one of the most photographed in the park. Compared to the other two hikes mentioned, however, it is famous not for being the most strenuous, but it is undoubtedly the most breathtaking. I could have said “dangerous”, but I don’t want to scare you right at the beginning of the article. I’ll talk about the danger of Angels Landing in more detail later in the article.
ZION, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

The Genesee Theatre – Waukegan. ‘Tis the season for great family entertainment!

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer … December 8 @ 6:30pm. The Magic of the “Nutcracker … December 21 and 22 @ 6:30 pm. On Friday, December 2, A Very Electric Christmas will dazzle kids and adults alike with its glow-in-the-dark artistry. Students from Gurnee’s Standing Ovation Theatre Academy will open the show. On Thursday, December 8, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical will share the unforgettable story and joyful songs made famous by Burl Ives.
WAUKEGAN, IL
kenosha.com

Rising from the ashes: B&L Office Furniture opens new, permanent location

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
territorysupply.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
CHICAGO, IL
kenosha.com

New road names revealed at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. The two roads...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Calabrese Pizza

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Cut Stone, 5925 Sixth Avenue A, is a fire truck food truck during summer, and a counter...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Proposed Plan For Pleasant Prairie Police Station Revealed

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a Conceptual Plan for the proposed construction of a new Pleasant Prairie police station. The Conceptual Plan intends to construct a new station on approximately 4.5-acres of property owned by the Village in an area south of 100th Street and north of 104th Street on the east side of 39th Avenue.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT

Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
MILWAUKEE, WI

