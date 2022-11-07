Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
kenosha.com
Soup’s on! Luisa’s Pizza wins top honors in KAFASI’s Bowls ‘n Bakers fundraiser
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When it comes to recipes, sometimes simple is better. A standing-room only crowd sampled a variety of Kenosha County’s...
kenosha.com
City of Kenosha tree lighting, downtown celebration set for Nov. 25
The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will kick off an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown on Friday, Nov. 25.
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Skeleton (aka Wrigley)
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
On Milwaukee
The Corners of Brookfield announces festive fun for the holiday season
'Tis the holiday season – and to put a little more festive spirit into your gift shopping trips, The Corners of Brookfield announced a stocking full of fun activities and events coming these next two months. For instance, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26 and running through the end of...
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
wsop.com
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-13, 2022
Bask in the glow of lights, cameras, cathode ray tubes and mellow tunes when you pick out your end-of-the-week activities. Everything happening this weekend is a celebration of arts and a prelude to the winter holidays. These are the things to do this weekend November 11-13, 2022. Where else can...
cohaitungchi.com
Angels Landing in Zion: our tips to get to the top
Along with The Narrows and Zion Observation Point, the trail leading to the top of Angels Landing is considered one of the best in Zion National Park. The view from the ridge of this monolith is one of the most photographed in the park. Compared to the other two hikes mentioned, however, it is famous not for being the most strenuous, but it is undoubtedly the most breathtaking. I could have said “dangerous”, but I don’t want to scare you right at the beginning of the article. I’ll talk about the danger of Angels Landing in more detail later in the article.
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Steve Tindall receives 1st District Veteran of the Year award from Rep. Bryan Steil
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
The Genesee Theatre – Waukegan. ‘Tis the season for great family entertainment!
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer … December 8 @ 6:30pm. The Magic of the “Nutcracker … December 21 and 22 @ 6:30 pm. On Friday, December 2, A Very Electric Christmas will dazzle kids and adults alike with its glow-in-the-dark artistry. Students from Gurnee’s Standing Ovation Theatre Academy will open the show. On Thursday, December 8, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical will share the unforgettable story and joyful songs made famous by Burl Ives.
kenosha.com
Rising from the ashes: B&L Office Furniture opens new, permanent location
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
Kenosha third grade teacher awarded hometown hero award
Misty Gorman recently got a surprise visit in her classroom with news that she is the annual recipient of the Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero Award.
kenosha.com
New road names revealed at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. The two roads...
CBS 58
Hales Corners resident wins $50K Powerball prize, record-breaking jackpot still up for grabs
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- No one became a billionaire on Saturday for the Powerball drawing, but some won big in Wisconsin. Someone in Hales Corners won a $50,000 Powerball prize. That winning ticket was sold at Jetz convenience store. The other four $50,000 tickets were sold in Green...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Calabrese Pizza
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Cut Stone, 5925 Sixth Avenue A, is a fire truck food truck during summer, and a counter...
wlip.com
Proposed Plan For Pleasant Prairie Police Station Revealed
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a Conceptual Plan for the proposed construction of a new Pleasant Prairie police station. The Conceptual Plan intends to construct a new station on approximately 4.5-acres of property owned by the Village in an area south of 100th Street and north of 104th Street on the east side of 39th Avenue.
milwaukeemag.com
This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT
Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
Comments / 2