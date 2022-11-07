ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Hockey Travels To Morrisville For SUNYAC Matchup

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team returns to the rink tonight as they travel to Morrisville to battle the Mustangs. The team will look to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to Fredonia last weekend. You can follow the action with STATS or VIDEO. Breaking Down...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Hockey Earns 3-2 Victory Over Mustangs

MORRISVILLE, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team took the win against Morrisville tonight by a final score of 3-2. Nikita Kozyrev (Tallin, Estonia/Springfield Jr. Blues) scored his first goal of the year for the Bengals and also tallied an assist. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State –...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Basketball Drops Opener at #17 St. John Fisher

ROCHESTER, NY – Host St. John Fisher raced out to an early lead, and the Bengals were unable to recover as the Buffalo State women's basketball team dropped its season opener, 80-49, to the nationally-ranked Cardinals on Tuesday evening. FINAL SCORE: St. John Fisher – 80, Buffalo State –...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit

AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece

Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Buffalo, NY

