Men's Hockey Travels To Morrisville For SUNYAC Matchup
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team returns to the rink tonight as they travel to Morrisville to battle the Mustangs. The team will look to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to Fredonia last weekend. You can follow the action with STATS or VIDEO. Breaking Down...
Men's Hockey Earns 3-2 Victory Over Mustangs
MORRISVILLE, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team took the win against Morrisville tonight by a final score of 3-2. Nikita Kozyrev (Tallin, Estonia/Springfield Jr. Blues) scored his first goal of the year for the Bengals and also tallied an assist. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State –...
Women's Basketball Drops Opener at #17 St. John Fisher
ROCHESTER, NY – Host St. John Fisher raced out to an early lead, and the Bengals were unable to recover as the Buffalo State women's basketball team dropped its season opener, 80-49, to the nationally-ranked Cardinals on Tuesday evening. FINAL SCORE: St. John Fisher – 80, Buffalo State –...
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Seneca Nation to construct cannabis dispensary on Niagara Territory
Newly sworn Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced Tuesday that the Nation has started construction on its first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary.
Amherst passes purchase agreement for Westwood Country Club
AMHERST, N.Y. — The next step in the purchase of the 170+ acre site of the former Westwood Country Club was unanimously passed by the Amherst Town Council Monday. But it was the assessed value of the property, and what the town plans to pay for it, that had several people question lawmakers Monday night.
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees to snow Thursday to Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the forecast will take a chilly turn with cold temperatures and lake effect rain and snow showers this weekend. From the 70s last weekend to 30s this weekend, get ready for this dose of weather whiplash!. The...
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit
AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
Perry's Ice Cream to expand in Erie County
Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry's Ice cream will expand its production, and add 20,000 square feet to its Akron manufacturing facility.
Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
Chick-fil-A plans first Northtowns location, national chain's fifth in WNY
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Northtowns could get its first Chick-fil-A. The Town of Clarence is considering development plans for a store at 5017 Transit Road, where a team is hoping to put a new store at the site of a shuttered Applebee’s at Eastgate Plaza, a Benderson Development property.
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Man, woman hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and woman were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street around 1 a.m. According to the police, the vehicle that allegedly hit them drove away from the scene. Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a newer model black Jeep. The...
