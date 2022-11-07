Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Win Over the Predators
The Colorado Avalanche returned to Ball Arena in Denver Thursday night from a two-game trip to Finland, and a four-day break, to host the Nashville Predators. It was the first game on home ice for Colorado since Oct. 21, 20 days ago. After getting down 1-0 early in the first...
Avalanche’s O’Connor Creates Scoring Depth
The Colorado Avalanche are on a three-game winning streak – and the driving force behind it likely isn’t one of the names you’d expect. Logan O’Connor has four goals over those last three games, launching him into a pretty good start to the 2022-23 season. The...
Red Wings Weekly: The Highs are High and the Lows are Low
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Rangers – 11/8/22
The theme of the 2022-23 season for the New York Islanders might be coming back and winning games in the third period. At least that was the theme of the last two games coming on consecutive nights as they came back from 3-1 deficits in the final period to win both games. The Islanders lead the NHL with 24 goals in the third period and three unanswered goals helped them defeat the New York Rangers 4-3 for their second win on the season against the divisional opponent.
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Gaudreau, Atkinson, Giroux, Ristolainen
The Philadelphia Flyers sit narrowly outside playoff position in the Eastern Conference with 16 points. They stole a road victory against their former captain Claude Giroux in Ottawa on Saturday. They followed it up with a win in Philadelphia over their former head coach Craig Berube and the St. Louis Blues before dropping a road decision against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The mysterious absence of Cam Atkinson continues to hang over the head of the organization.
Oilers Have 3 Good Options to Fill In for Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves dealing with a scary moment on Tuesday when Evander Kane suffered a freak incident with a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and taken to the hospital. Word is he will be OK, but Kane will likely have surgery on his wrist and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out of action. He sent a message out to fans saying, “On the mend, thank you.”
Blues Gameday Preview: San Jose Sharks – 11/10/22
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the St. Louis Blues have another regulation defeat. This time, it was at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 8 by a score of 5-1. In the loss, they were defeated by backup goalie Felix Sandstrom, who stopped 27 of 28 shots on his way to his first career NHL victory. The Blues’ lone goal was scored by Ryan O’Reilly in the third period. As a result, they remain in the cellar of the Western Conference at 3-8-0 and just six points.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Canucks, Senators, Penguins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is confirmation the Edmonton Oilers will not look to the trade market to find a replacement for Evander Kane. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are struggling and if they don’t turn it around, might the plan to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly have changed? The Vancouver Canucks could try to get a high return for Bo Horvat and the Ottawa Senators might be feeling pressure to make a trade. Finally, could the Pittsburgh Penguins waive Kasperi Kapanen?
Blue Jackets Prepare For Life Without Zach Werenski
The Columbus Blue Jackets needed a win on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. While they accomplished their goal, it came at a big cost. The Blue Jackets defeated the Flyers 5-2 thanks to two goals from Boone Jenner, a three-point night from Johnny Gaudreau and a strong performance by Joonas Korpisalo. However all of this was overshadowed by what was announced postgame by head coach Brad Larsen.
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Blues’ O’Reilly
After starting the season with three straight wins, things were looking quite promising for the St. Louis Blues. However, things have completely hit the fan since then, as they have lost eight straight games in regulation and are now tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the least points in the NHL. This is truly a disastrous collapse of a team that many believed was a contender, and big changes could be on the way because of it. Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to take advantage of this and call about pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Ryan O’Reilly. He had amazing chemistry with David Perron while they were teammates and would be a great leader to add to the roster.
Top Reasons Behind Fast Canadiens Start to 2022-23
Even having lost more games than they’ve won, the Montreal Canadiens are enjoying a fairly successful start to the 2022-23 season. With a 6-6-1 record entering action Wednesday night, the Habs are riding high, having needed 10 more games to get to the same amount of wins in 2021-22 (23 compared to 13). So, there has been progress, which is all anyone could have reasonably asked for in what is still a transitional season during an undeniable rebuild.
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Line Combos, Crosby & Kallgren
The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins enter tonight’s game both looking back at their last game. However, they’re doing it for different reasons. Uncharacteristically, the Penguins are not playing as well as usual. They have a 5-6-2 record on the season. However, the team comes out of Washington on the heels of a 4-1 victory. Until that point, they had not won a game in their last seven outings.
Windsor Spitfires Weekly: 3 Takes From Sting, Steelheads, Fronts
Good teams realize that a loss is just a chance for redemption. The Windsor Spitfires haven’t had many bumps in the road this season, but the few are all taken in stride. This past weekend, that approach continued as they try to hold onto their lead atop the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference.
3 Observations on Sabres Sudden Slump
After starting the 2022-23 season with a 7-3-0 record, the Buffalo Sabres have lost three consecutive games and suddenly find themselves teetering just above .500. It’s been a baffling stretch for the team after such a strong start and the optimism surrounding them has vanished in the blink of an eye.
NHL Rumors: Devils, Senators, Maple Leafs, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils are realizing that Jesper Bratt is going to cost a lot of money next season. In Ottawa, the Senators have confidence in their coach, while in Toronto, it’s unclear if the team has confidence in their goaltenders. Finally, are...
Maple Leafs Repeating History to Start the 2022-23 Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in very familiar territory after their sub-par play in October and rejuvenated play in November. Last season the Maple Leafs were off to an average start going 4-4-1, but their play was a cause for concern. They would eventually follow that up with a 12-2 run in November. Fast forward to the end of October this season, they went 4-4-2 and their work ethic and decision-making came into question quite a bit. Four games into November, they’re currently 3-0-1, while taking a possible five of six points from three top teams in the league.
Flames’ Vladar May Be of Interest to the Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in need of a goaltender. They lost Matt Murray to an abductor injury after their first game of the regular season, and have recently placed Ilya Samsonov on the injured reserve with a knee issue. As a result of the latter’s injury, they were forced to sign Keith Petruzzelli to an entry-level deal, and currently have him paired with Erik Kallgren.
Golden Knights’ Hot Start Driven By Chemistry, Balance & Eichel
That’s right, the Vegas Golden Knights are officially off to their best start in franchise history. With an 8-1 record to kick off their expansion season and a 10-2-1 start to begin last season, their 13-2 record in 2022-23 is a new level, one that has them on top of the NHL, emphatically stating that they’ve left their forgettable 2021-22 campaign in the dust. Thursday’s wild 7-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres gave the Golden Knights their 13th win in 15 games, whereas it took the club until game 23 to notch win no. 13 last season. So, what’s different this time around?
3 Things to Know About Oilers’ New Call-Up Klim Kostin
On Wednesday (Nov. 9) the Edmonton Oilers recalled forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. The moves come after winger Evander Kane was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Kane is expected to be out three to four months following surgery...
Senators Putting Zaitsev on Waivers Is the Right Decision
The Ottawa Senators are currently 4-8-0, have lost six straight games, and are on the verge of losing their season before it even gets started. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, they placed Nikita Zaitsev on waivers. He has two years remaining on his contract, which is valued at $4.5 million per season. The 31-year-old has played seven games this season and recorded one assist while playing on the third-pairing.
