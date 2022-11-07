Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential fit with Cowboys
With the Rams’ lead in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes looking to have slipped, this appears to be a more wide-open market. The star wideout’s second straight midseason free-agency bid is now believed to include the Bills, Cowboys, Packers and Giants. Other teams have been connected to the eight-year veteran, but Beckham named those four in a recent interview.
See a Bears-Lions preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
While the Bears might not be winning, the offense is clicking, especially quarterback Justin Fields. We're talking about that in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we look ahead to the match-up with the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. Hear from both teams along with Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic and see a few of the team's tributes to Veterans Day. Larry Hawley has this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News Now.
Colts place star LB on IR
Shaquille Leonard's difficult season will include another extended injury absence. The Colts are placing their top linebacker on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Leonard, who has only been active for three games this season, suffered a setback with his back injury during practice this week. It will lead...
Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers Achilles injury
The Panthers came out of Thursday night’s game against the Falcons with a victory, but they lost a significant member of their secondary in the process. Cornerback Donte Jackson exited the game with an Achilles injury, per Joe Person of the Athletic (Twitter link). That points to a serious,...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks explains trade deadline frustration
One of the most prominent names on the trade market leading up to last week’s deadline was Brandin Cooks. The Texans were deep in talks with several teams regarding the veteran wideout, but no deal took shape in time for him to join a contender. Cooks was absent from...
Packers CB Eric Stokes unlikely to return this season
The Packers defense is expected to be without a key piece for the rest of the season. Matt LaFleur views it likely Eric Stokes will be shut down. A 2021 first-round pick, Stokes will see ankle and knee injuries end his sophomore NFL season early. This will certainly be a big loss for a Green Bay team in unexpected territory at the nine-game mark.
Raiders place TE Darren Waller on IR
Darren Waller's absence will now be extended into December. The Raiders’ Pro Bowl tight end is heading to IR, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). Waller is believed to have aggravated his hamstring injury, per Schefter. The veteran pass catcher has practiced in a limited capacity recently but has not played since Week 5. This will give Waller more time to heal while obviously hurting a Raiders passing attack that has been inconsistent despite forming a Waller-Davante Adams–Hunter Renfrow trio.
Josh Allen's elbow injury not that serious?
Josh Allen is not practice Wednesday with the Bills, and the elbow injury he sustained against the Jets has his Week 10 availability in doubt. This matter has certainly overshadowed everything else Bills-related over the past few days, but the MVP candidate may not need to miss any time. Allen...
Steelers star plans to play in Week 10
Having identified Week 10 as the T.J. Watt return point for a bit now, the Steelers have not seen anything interfere with that plan. Watt said Friday he will play against the Saints on Sunday. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year does not expect to be on a snap...
Falcons place OL Matt Hennessy on IR
Matt Hennessy is heading to injured reserve. The Falcons announced that they’ve placed the center on IR. To fill the open roster spot, safety Jovante Moffatt has been signed to Atlanta’s active roster from the practice squad. Hennessy was a third-round pick by the organization in 2020. After...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott expected back for Week 10
Ezekiel Elliott is expected back this weekend. After the star running back missed Week 8, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he expects Elliott to be back on the field against the Packers on Sunday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Meanwhile, Elliott himself told Clarence Hill Jr. of the...
Raiders to place Hunter Renfrow on IR
Both of Davante Adams‘ top sidekicks will miss at least the next four games. Following the decision to place Darren Waller on IR, the Raiders will move Hunter Renfrow to the injury list, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Renfrow is dealing with an oblique injury, per Schefter. He appeared...
Scott Milanovich turned down Colts’ play-calling duties?
Jim Irsay‘s unusual decision to name Jeff Saturdayas his team’s interim head coach has not been well-received around the league. Among Frank Reich's holdover staffers, a fair amount of unrest has emerged. Saturday is going with assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier as his offensive play-caller in Week 10,...
49ers' Arik Armstead rehabbing hairline fracture
The 49ers figure to return from their Week 9 bye much healthier. They designated three players — Elijah Mitchell, Colton McKivitz, Azeez Al-Shaair — to return from IR and saw a few others return to practice this week. Arik Armstead was not in either group. Armstead, who has...
Saints designate rookie OL Trevor Penning for return
The Northern Iowa product was one of the best offensive lineman prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he ended up going 19th overall to the Saints. The rookie made immediate headlines during training camp when he got into fights with teammates on three consecutive days. Then, during New Orleans’...
Broncos attempted to claim S Johnathan Abram
Johnathan Abram‘s inconsistent Raiders career did not stop two teams from claiming his rookie contract, one that still includes more than $1M in salary. In addition to the Packers, the Broncos submitted a claim for Abram, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. Sitting at 3-6 — their worst record through...
Frank Reich plans to seek another HC job
Second-chance coaching hires have generated tremendous modern-era success. That coaching path is responsible for 12 of the 21st century’s Super Bowl championships. Bruce Arians, Andy Reid, Gary Kubiak, Pete Carroll, Tom Coughlin and Tony Dungy join Bill Belichick in celebrating titles after being fired or, in Arians’ case, retiring from their previous NFL HC positions.
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
