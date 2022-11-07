Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
‘Giant’ acquisition in Indiana ag tech
Auburn-based Traction Ag Inc., a cloud-based accounting and payroll software for farmers, has acquired a farm financial management platform from Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience. Granular Business helps producers track expenses, such as crop inputs, and inventories. It was acquired in 2017 by Dow-Dupont, which later became Corteva. Granular Business is Traction...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Inside Indiana Business
October state revenues beat projections
After falling short the previous month, Indiana’s revenue collections for October exceeded the most recent estimates. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled nearly $1.7 billion, which was 12.6% above the December 2021 forecast and 20.7% higher than the same month last year. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Mill Supplies acquired by Ohio’s Bostwick-Braun
The Bostwick-Braun Co. in Ohio has acquired Mill Supplies Inc., a contractor and industrial supply company operating out of Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. Mill Supplies will operate as part of Bostwick-Braun’s industrial business division, supplying power tools and fastening systems, among others, to the construction and metalworking industries. Bostwick-Braun...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana higher education commission advances funding model
Indiana’s higher education officials on Thursday approved recommendations for a new approach to funding higher education that is based on school-specific goals, rather than blanket recommendations. But some raised concerns about the prospective model, saying it still lacks clear goals for the state’s public colleges and universities. Others cautioned...
Inside Indiana Business
Oesterle to receive Daniels Prize Award
Entrepreneur and community activist Bill Oesterle will receive the Daniels Prize Award from the Mitch Daniels Leaderships Foundation next month, the organization announced Thursday. The award is presented to Hoosiers who have “lifted the state to a new plane of thought, aspiration, expectation and action.”. Oesterle currently serves as...
Inside Indiana Business
DOC workforce program receives $250K grant
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to the Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry, or HIRE, program run by the Indiana Department of Correction. The program is designed to help individuals being released from incarceration prepare for and connect with jobs. The DOC says the funding, which will run...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana schools receive Purple Star designation
The Indiana Department of Education has named 20 new Purple Star schools. The designation, which is valid for three years, is awarded to schools for their commitment to current and retired military service members. To earn the designation, the IDOE says schools must meet certain criteria, such as a designated...
Inside Indiana Business
Be prepared: Cyberattacks on local government can happen
It’s budget season for Indiana’s cities and towns. Who’s paying attention to the IT line item? Last year there were 77 successful cyberattacks on local and state governments, according to Pew. Whether you’re a taxpayer or an elected official in city government, now is the time to look at the budget and understand how cash is spent to ensure your online systems are secure. Cyberattacks on local government can and do happen.
Inside Indiana Business
Too many of those transitioning out of foster care become homeless
Affordable housing is a national and statewide challenge that many are working to address, including the Indiana General Assembly Housing Task Force. However, it’s an issue that particularly impacts young people in Indiana transitioning out of foster care and makes every other area of their lives more challenging. On...
Inside Indiana Business
‘Coolest Thing’ voting underway
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is underway, and the field has been narrowed to 32 teams. Public fan voting for the second round of the contest, which celebrates the state’s manufacturing history and innovation, is open through Thursday. You can...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
Inside Indiana Business
Beleaguered Morales emerges victorious in secretary of state race
Despite numerous controversies dogging his campaign, Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales emerged victorious Tuesday night, ending Democrats’ bid to land their first statewide election victory in a decade. Morales spoke to GOP supporters at the JW Marriott at about 9:50 p.m., shortly after Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle...
