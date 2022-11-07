It’s budget season for Indiana’s cities and towns. Who’s paying attention to the IT line item? Last year there were 77 successful cyberattacks on local and state governments, according to Pew. Whether you’re a taxpayer or an elected official in city government, now is the time to look at the budget and understand how cash is spent to ensure your online systems are secure. Cyberattacks on local government can and do happen.

