ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & More Stars Who Have Endorsed Candidates for the 2022 Midterm Elections

By Rania Aniftos and Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Midterm elections are on Tuesday (Nov. 8), with control of both chambers of Congress on the line, as all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs.

With that being said, the results of this election also affect national debate on birth control, abortion, voting rights, marriage rights and more. Leading up to election day, some of today’s biggest stars have taken to social media to show their support for the candidates that they best believe will represent the country.

See below for the candidates celebrities are endorsing.

Selena Gomez

The singer took to social media on Monday morning (Nov. 7) to encourage her followers in Texas to vote for Beto O’Rourke.

“I had the pleasure of meeting @betoorourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Harry Styles

During a sold-out show in Austin — which O’Rourke attended — the “As It Was” singer stood quietly in front of a microphone with his guitar. As shown on the massive screens in the Moody Center, Styles then started to gently rock the instrument back and forth. As the camera zooms in on the guitar, it focuses on a black-and-white sticker that read “Beto for Texas,” which Styles highlighted by repeatedly pointing to and drawing circles with his fingers around.

Cher

In a pair of videos, the pop icon focused on supporting two female candidates: Governor Kathy Hochul of New York and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris is helping encourage voters to get to the polls in an ad for the Democratic National Committee. Morris narrates the ad, which includes footage from the music video for her 2019 hit “Girl.”

Kacey Musgraves

During the “Butterflies” singer’s headlining set during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival, the star told the crowd at one point, “Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?”

O’Rourke then surprised the crowd by briefly stepping onstage to hand Musgraves a bottle of beer. Though the duo said nothing at all about the interaction, the country singer-songwriter took a swig of the beverage and said, “That really hit the spot.” O’Rourke is seen waving to the cheering crowd, before walking off the stage to enjoy the rest of the show.

The Chicks

The group took to Twitter to share a clip from their ACL Festival performance, in which Natalie Maines is seen wearing a T-shirt with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on it, passionately telling the crowd, “Do you have a mother? Do you have a daughter? Do you have a sister? Do you have a girlfriend? Vote Beto! If there is a female in your life that you care about, vote for Beto.”

Pharrell

Pharell made his allegiance clear on Election Day, tweeting a photo with Democratic candidate Jennifer Rouse of the Virginia Beach City Council. “Y’all see who I’m standing with, now go cast your votes,” he tweeted. “@jenniferrousevb for District 10. B.S in English M.S in Sociology and an Educator at TCC. #changeisgood.”

Bette Midler

While Bette Midler did not share exactly which candidates her followers should be voting for, she did take to her Twitter before Election Day to encourage her followers to go democratic and vote blue.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was not shy to let her fans know who she chose to vote for in this year’s elections and took to Instagram to share of photo of her casting her vote for Rick Caruso. “I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso #yestomeasure28 #yestomeasure1 #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok,” she captioned the series of images.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Though Lin-Manuel Miranda is not a Texas native, he helped out gubernatorial candidates Beto O’ Rourke and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza during a rally in Houston on Oct. 18 to encourage young Latinos to head to the polls.

“I’m here because I believe Latinos can change this country,” Miranda said . “We are our brother’s keepers and our sister’s keepers, and we are supposed to have each other’s back. It always seems impossible until it is done.”

The Hamilton star also campaigned with Stacey Abrams later in October. He later cast his vote in his native New York City. “Voted early in Washington Heights on Halloween, with an appropriately spooky backdrop to match the news feed. Took 5 minutes, everyone was so nice, 11/10 would recommend. #VotingSquad #whenweallvote,” he tweeted.

Barbara Streisand

The “People” singer tweeted on Oct. 27 to share her support for Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. “John Fetterman deserves credit for debating while still recovering from a stroke. He will recover and make a fine Senator while Dr. Oz will always be the man who wants a ‘local official’ in the room when a woman discusses her own healthcare with her doctor,” she tweeted.

Just days before the election, Streisand also encouraged her followers to vote blue on the ballot, now matter where they are. “Vote Democrat!” she tweeted on Nov. 4 with infographic photos attached to her tweet.

John Legend

John Legend might be busy with his work on The Voice , but that hasn’t stopped him from endorsing several candidates and educating his followers on who to vote for in the midterms elections across multiple states and districts in an extensive thread posted to his Twitter on Oct. 17.

Latto

Latto used stage time during her concert in Atlanta on Oct. 21 to bring out Stacey Abrams, who gave a brief speech about the importance to vote in this year’s midterms before the rapper performing “P—y.”

“I’m not gonna interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote,” Abrams told the crowd. “I need your big energy. Let’s get it!” The Georgia gubernatorial candidate later shared video from her concert appearance to Instagram, and wrote, “Thank you for sharing your stage with me, @latto777. Time to vote and protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Latto later posted photos of her with Abrams on Nov. 4. “One of my favorite moments on tour so far was bringing out THE @staceyabrams in ATL. Georgia, don’t forget to vote November 8th !!!” she wrote.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Diddy Set to Perform at Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Kim Kardashian

Baby2Baby shared the news Thursday (Nov. 10) that Diddy will take the stage at the organization’s upcoming gala honoring Kim Kardashian. While the Bad Boy Records founder will provide the musical entertainment for the evening, the SKIMS mogul will be presented with this year’s Giving Tree Award by Tyler Perry for her commitment to helping underprivileged children around the world. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 11/10/2022 Hosted by Mindy Kaling, the Baby2Baby gala will take place Saturday in Los Angeles, with Olivia Wilde, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Zooey Deschanel and Kerry Washington among...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Red Wave? No, ‘The View’ Borrows From Taylor Swift by Calling Midterm Election Results a ‘Lavender Haze’ Instead

Can you feel it creeping up on you? The co-hosts of The View analyzed the results of the 2022 midterm elections on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9) with a little help from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights. “Now the votes are still being counted in many of yesterday’s midterm elections, but it looks like that ‘red tsunami’ didn’t quite materialize,” Whoopi Goldberg stated, making reference to the predicted GOP sweep of the election to introduce the Hot Topics segment. Related Taylor Swift Explains Why 2022 Midterms Are More Important 'Than Any Year in Modern History' 11/09/2022 While Ron DeSantis flipped Florida red with his win as governor, other...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

Maren Morris Skips CMAs Red Carpet After Brittany Aldean Feud, Struts to Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’

After previously saying she may not attend the 2022 Country Music Awards due to tensions with Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, Maren Morris was indeed present at the ceremony Wednesday (Nov. 9) to celebrate her March LP Humble Quest‘s nomination for album of the year. She did, however, skip the red carpet, and instead posted a video of herself jamming to Taylor Swift‘s new song “Karma.” In the video, posted to her social media accounts the night of the awards, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter shows off her shimmery, plunging neckline gown, her hair styled in long, beachy waves. Holding a bottle of...
Billboard

Cardi B Remembers Takeoff in Emotional Tribute: ‘The Pain Is Incomparable’

Cardi B continues to mourn the “untimely passing” of Takeoff. Shortly after the Migos rapper’s memorial service in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi took to social media to further reflect on the devastating loss. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi, who is married to Migos member Offset, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of Takeoff. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

50 Cent Is Hosting ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ While She Recovers From COVID-19

Drew Barrymore is taking a break from her eponymous talk after testing positive for COVID-19. She announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) via Instagram that two celebs will be filling in for her while she recuperates. “I’ve got covid and lucky the cat! Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over,” Barrymore captioned a photo of herself lying in bed with pink glasses on and a cat at her side. “So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!” Related 50 Cent Pays Tribute to Takeoff During Finland Show 11/11/2022 While 50 Cent did not...
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils Sophomore Solo Album ‘Faith in the Future’

Louis Tomlinson released his sophomore studio set, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11) via BMG. Related Louis Tomlinson Admits He Was Jealous of Harry Styles' Success: 'I'd Be Lying If I Said It Didn't… 11/11/2022 The new album arrives nearly three years after the former One Direction-er’s debut solo outing Walls — which bowed at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its January 2020 release. On top of previously released lead single “Bigger Than Me,” the churning “Out of My System” and pop-punk anthem “Silver Tongues,” the 14-track LP contains cuts like “The Greatest,” “Written All Over Your Face,” “Face...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Dropped 2 More Dance Floor-Ready ‘Anti-Hero’ Remixes

Taylor Swift is allowing fans to dance through their sorrows by unveiling not one, but two more remixes of her Midnights track, “Anti-Hero.” “Take your self loathing to the dancefloor,” Swift tweeted on Thursday (Nov. 10) to announce the new spins on the song by DJs Kungs and Jayda G. The song is currently only available as a digital single for purchase on Swift’s website. However, the previously released Bleachers collaborative version of the track was made available on streaming services the day after release. Just a day before releasing the two new remixes, Swift unveiled Roosevelt’s breezy take on the track, posting it along...
Billboard

Jay-Z Reminds Fans of His Legacy as He Poses With Dozens of Grammys in New Photo

Jay-Z made a mark on the hip-hop scene with his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt and has gone on to create a musical legacy worth remembering in the decades since. This week, the 52-year-old MC reminded fans of his longevity in the game with an Instagram pic posted by his longtime engineer Young Guru. The Roc Nation founder can be seen posing at the edge of a couch with his extensive Grammy collection, surrounded by bowls of snacks. Jay appears to be drinking from one of the trophies — an ode to the famous pic of him drinking his D’USSÉ cognac...
Billboard

Watch Dermot Kennedy Talk ‘Sonder’ Album, Letting Go of Expectations & More

Dermot Kennedy is gearing up to release his new album, Sonder, on Nov. 18, and the artist sat down with Billboard News to discuss his musical journey so far. “I found the word ‘sonder’ a few years ago, the meaning being just the awareness that everybody is living a life just as important and as complex as your own,” he says of his sophomore LP’s title. “At that point, I didn’t really have any part of my life or career to attach it to, so it was just a word that I appreciated and it meant something to me.” He adds that...
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Finding Out the Rapper Loves ‘Stranger Things’

Megan Thee Stallion is an outspoken Stranger Things fan, which came as an adorable surprise to the popular Netflix series’ star, Millie Bobby Brown. The streaming service shared a clip to Twitter on Friday (Nov. 11) in which the “Body” rapper reacts to Brown finding out about Meg’s love for the show. “Are you kidding me?” the 18-year-old actress exclaims in the video upon hearing that the musician would be taking part in the trivia for Stranger Things Day, which occurred on November 6. “She’s a superfan? Has she said that? Publicly? ‘WAP?'” Meg sweetly giggles along to the clip, as Brown...
Billboard

Chris Rock to Go Live on Netflix For Stand-Up Special

Chris Rock is going where no comedian has gone before — live on Netflix. The streaming giant said Thursday (Nov. 10) that Rock will be the first artist to perform on the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, but few other details were revealed. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, Wizkid and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Rihanna has another stirring soundtrack single, Bruce Springsteen covers some hand-picked classics and Wizkid is as cool and collected as ever. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Rihanna, “Born Again”  Rebirth as a metaphorical concept has been a lyrical trope in popular music for generations as artists shed their creative skins and begin new eras, but “Born Again” — Rihanna’s second single...
Billboard

From Rihanna to Bruce Springsteen, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

This new music Friday — which just so happens to fall on Veterans Day — Rihanna came raring back with her second new single in as many weeks, and we also got new albums from Bruce Springsteen, Wizkid and more. And Billboard wants to know which release you’ll be playing on repeat into the weekend. On “Born Again,” RiRi doubles down on the emotional balladry of the song’s predecessor (and fellow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack contribution “Lift Me Up”) as she croons, “I’ve got enough angels/ To storm the gates, I’m not afraid/ Behold the brave/ I’ll have it no...
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Documentary on the Way From TIME Studios & Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation are teaming up to produce a feature documentary on Christina Aguilera. The project is set to be directed by Ting Poo, who earned acclaim for the documentary Val about the life of actor Val Kilmer. “Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” Poo said in a statement. “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.” Related Christina Aguilera, Camilo, & More to Perform at the 2022 Latin Grammys 11/10/2022 The Aguilera...
Billboard

Rihanna Drops ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Single ‘Born Again’

Rihanna unveiled “Born Again,” her second single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on Friday (Nov. 11). On the track, the superstar takes us back into ballad territory. It’s a mid-tempo, stripped-down number that places RiRi’s vocals over piano and strings, and provides some dramatic flourishes. Related ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’: How to Watch the Star-Studded Show for Free on Prime Video 11/11/2022 “Born Again” marks RiRi’s second song to be featured in the Marvel sequel after “Lift Me Up,” the emotional ballad that heralded the singer’s long-awaited return to music more than six years after her last studio album, 2016’s Anti. The superhero film...
Billboard

Elton John Is Wrapping Up the U.S. Leg of His Farewell Tour: Where to Buy Tickets Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Elton John is wrapping up the North American leg of his farewell tour, and tickets for the last few shows are still available. The 75-year-old British star will end the U.S. installment of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour with concerts at Chase Field in Phoenix this weekend, before wrapping up at Dodger’s Stadium in Los Angeles next week. The Rocketman launched a final round of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Ben Affleck With Glitzy Necklace

Jennifer Lopez subtly showed off her love for Ben Affleck in a glam social media post on Thursday. In the carousel posted to her official Instagram page, Jenny From the Block dons a gorgeous all-white ensemble for an unnamed charity event, including a cozy sherpa coat and low-cut dress. However, the singer’s eye for romantic detail paid off with the jewelry she chose for the evening, wearing a nameplate necklace inscribed with “Jennifer Ben” and a sweet gold hummingbird charm. Related Jennifer Lopez Rocks Lacy Bodysuit That's Perfect for Brides: Buy It Online for Just $69 11/11/2022 Though the accessory only features her hubby’s...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the ‘Twilight’ Nostalgia With Florence + the Machine Cover: Watch

Twihards, this one’s for you. On the Friday (Nov. 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off a song from the Twilight films’ soundtracks for her latest Kellyoke cover: “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine. Related Kelly Clarkson Goes 'Gitchi, Gitchi, Ya Ya, Da Da' on LaBelle Cover 11/11/2022 Standing in the center of a stage flush with blood-red lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s crystal-clear vocals were so powerful throughout the performance, they had no trouble at all dominating the heavy drums, synths and guitars delivered by her band of backup musicians, Y’all. “I’m so heavy, heavy, I’m...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Doubles (and Triples) Down on ‘Eras’ 2023 U.S. Stadium Tour Dates: Is Your City Getting Another Show?

If you couldn’t score tickets to Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras Tour, don’t fret. On Friday (Nov. 11), the singer added 17 more shows to the 27-date U.S. tour that will celebrate all 10 of her studio albums released since 2006. Related Taylor Swift Dropped 2 More Dance Floor-Ready 'Anti-Hero' Remixes 11/11/2022 After adding 8 more shows last week, Swift tacked on 17 more this morning, double (and tripling) down on some of the cities on the list, including Glendale (AZ), Las Vegas, Arlington (TX), Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver and Los Angeles. With the addition of the...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy