Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & More Stars Who Have Endorsed Candidates for the 2022 Midterm Elections

Midterm elections are on Tuesday (Nov. 8), with control of both chambers of Congress on the line, as all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs.

With that being said, the results of this election also affect national debate on birth control, abortion, voting rights, marriage rights and more. Leading up to election day, some of today’s biggest stars have taken to social media to show their support for the candidates that they best believe will represent the country.

See below for the candidates celebrities are endorsing.

Selena Gomez

The singer took to social media on Monday morning (Nov. 7) to encourage her followers in Texas to vote for Beto O’Rourke.

“I had the pleasure of meeting @betoorourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Harry Styles

During a sold-out show in Austin — which O’Rourke attended — the “As It Was” singer stood quietly in front of a microphone with his guitar. As shown on the massive screens in the Moody Center, Styles then started to gently rock the instrument back and forth. As the camera zooms in on the guitar, it focuses on a black-and-white sticker that read “Beto for Texas,” which Styles highlighted by repeatedly pointing to and drawing circles with his fingers around.

Cher

In a pair of videos, the pop icon focused on supporting two female candidates: Governor Kathy Hochul of New York and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris is helping encourage voters to get to the polls in an ad for the Democratic National Committee. Morris narrates the ad, which includes footage from the music video for her 2019 hit “Girl.”

Kacey Musgraves

During the “Butterflies” singer’s headlining set during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival, the star told the crowd at one point, “Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?”

O’Rourke then surprised the crowd by briefly stepping onstage to hand Musgraves a bottle of beer. Though the duo said nothing at all about the interaction, the country singer-songwriter took a swig of the beverage and said, “That really hit the spot.” O’Rourke is seen waving to the cheering crowd, before walking off the stage to enjoy the rest of the show.

The Chicks

The group took to Twitter to share a clip from their ACL Festival performance, in which Natalie Maines is seen wearing a T-shirt with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on it, passionately telling the crowd, “Do you have a mother? Do you have a daughter? Do you have a sister? Do you have a girlfriend? Vote Beto! If there is a female in your life that you care about, vote for Beto.”

Pharrell

Pharell made his allegiance clear on Election Day, tweeting a photo with Democratic candidate Jennifer Rouse of the Virginia Beach City Council. “Y’all see who I’m standing with, now go cast your votes,” he tweeted. “@jenniferrousevb for District 10. B.S in English M.S in Sociology and an Educator at TCC. #changeisgood.”

Bette Midler

While Bette Midler did not share exactly which candidates her followers should be voting for, she did take to her Twitter before Election Day to encourage her followers to go democratic and vote blue.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was not shy to let her fans know who she chose to vote for in this year’s elections and took to Instagram to share of photo of her casting her vote for Rick Caruso. “I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso #yestomeasure28 #yestomeasure1 #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok,” she captioned the series of images.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Though Lin-Manuel Miranda is not a Texas native, he helped out gubernatorial candidates Beto O’ Rourke and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza during a rally in Houston on Oct. 18 to encourage young Latinos to head to the polls.

“I’m here because I believe Latinos can change this country,” Miranda said . “We are our brother’s keepers and our sister’s keepers, and we are supposed to have each other’s back. It always seems impossible until it is done.”

The Hamilton star also campaigned with Stacey Abrams later in October. He later cast his vote in his native New York City. “Voted early in Washington Heights on Halloween, with an appropriately spooky backdrop to match the news feed. Took 5 minutes, everyone was so nice, 11/10 would recommend. #VotingSquad #whenweallvote,” he tweeted.

Barbara Streisand

The “People” singer tweeted on Oct. 27 to share her support for Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. “John Fetterman deserves credit for debating while still recovering from a stroke. He will recover and make a fine Senator while Dr. Oz will always be the man who wants a ‘local official’ in the room when a woman discusses her own healthcare with her doctor,” she tweeted.

Just days before the election, Streisand also encouraged her followers to vote blue on the ballot, now matter where they are. “Vote Democrat!” she tweeted on Nov. 4 with infographic photos attached to her tweet.

John Legend

John Legend might be busy with his work on The Voice , but that hasn’t stopped him from endorsing several candidates and educating his followers on who to vote for in the midterms elections across multiple states and districts in an extensive thread posted to his Twitter on Oct. 17.

Latto

Latto used stage time during her concert in Atlanta on Oct. 21 to bring out Stacey Abrams, who gave a brief speech about the importance to vote in this year’s midterms before the rapper performing “P—y.”

“I’m not gonna interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote,” Abrams told the crowd. “I need your big energy. Let’s get it!” The Georgia gubernatorial candidate later shared video from her concert appearance to Instagram, and wrote, “Thank you for sharing your stage with me, @latto777. Time to vote and protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Latto later posted photos of her with Abrams on Nov. 4. “One of my favorite moments on tour so far was bringing out THE @staceyabrams in ATL. Georgia, don’t forget to vote November 8th !!!” she wrote.