2022-23 NCAA basketball odds to win regular-season conference championships

The 2022-23 college basketball season opens Monday, Nov. 7 and concludes April 3, 2023 with the championship game at Houston’s NGR Stadium.

Before teams start thinking about the NCAA Tournament, all eyes will be set on winning conference championships, starting with regular-season crowns and wrapping up with conference tournament titles.

Below are the regular-season conference championship odds offered by Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner. Be sure to check back often for our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title odds

Dayton +162

Saint Louis +250

VCU +600

Loyola-Chicago +700

Davidson +1000

Richmond +2000

Rhode Island +2000

George Mason +2000

UMass +3000

St. Bonaventure +5000

Saint Joseph’s +10000

La Salle +10000

George Washington +20000

Fordham +20000

Duquesne +20000

2022-23 ACC regular-season title odds

North Carolina +115

Duke +200

Virginia +700

Miami +1300

Virginia Tech +1300

Notre Dame +1500

Florida State +3000

Wake Forest +6000

Syracuse +6000

Clemson +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

NC State +20000

Boston College +20000

Louisville +20000

Pittsburgh +20000

2022-23 Big 12 Conference regular-season title odds

Kansas +210

Baylor +210

Texas +350

Texas Tech +750

TCU +1000

Oklahoma State +2000

West Virginia +3000

Oklahoma +4000

Iowa State +4000

Kansas State +10000

2022-23 Big East Conference regular-season title odds

Creighton +170

Villanova +250

Xavier +450

UConn +450

Seton Hall +2000

St. John’s +2000

Providence +3000

Butler +4000

Marquette +4000

Georgetown +10000

DePaul +10000

2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular-season title odds

Indiana +300

Michigan +350

Illinois +600

Iowa +600

Purdue +750

Ohio State +750

Michigan State +1000

Wisconsin +2000

Rutgers +3000

Penn State +5000

Maryland +5000

Northwestern +10000

Minnesota +10000

Nebraska +10000

2022-23 Mountain West Conference regular-season title odds

San Diego State -125

Wyoming +450

Boise State +750

Colorado State +750

Utah State +1500

UNLV +2000

Fresno State +3000

New Mexico +3000

Nevada +5000

Air Force +10000

San Jose State +10000

2022-23 SEC regular-season title odds

Kentucky +162

Tennessee +350

Arkansas +350

Alabama +700

Florida +1200

Auburn +1200

LSU +3000

Texas A&M +3000

Ole Miss +6000

Mississippi State +8000

Missouri +10000

Georgia +10000

South Carolina +10000

Vanderbilt +20000

2022-23 March Madness dates and sites

Selection Sunday: March 12

The “Big Dance” will kick off in Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena with First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15 – two matchups each night.

Eight cities will host the first- and second-round games Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.

Thursday first round and Saturday second round

Birmingham – Legacy Arena

Des Moines – Wells Fargo Arena

Orlando – Amway Center

Sacramento – Golden 1 Center

Friday first round and Sunday second round

Albany, N.Y. – MVP Arena

Columbus – Nationwide Arena

Denver – Ball Arena

Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are Thursday through Sunday, March 23-26.

Thursday Sweet 16 and Saturday Elite Eight

New York (East Regional) – Madison Square Garden

Las Vegas (West Regional) – T-Mobile Arena

Friday Sweet 16 and Sunday Elite Eight

Louisville – KFC Yum! Center

Kansas City – T-Mobile Center

Final Four at NGR Stadium in Houston

Saturday, April 1 – Semifinals

Monday, April 3 – Championship

Future NCAA Final Four sites

2024 – April 6 & 8: Phoenix (State Farm Stadium)

– April 6 & 8: Phoenix (State Farm Stadium) 2025 – April 5 & 7: San Antonio (Alamodome)

– April 5 & 7: San Antonio (Alamodome) 2026 – April 4 & 6: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium)

