2022-23 NCAA basketball odds to win regular-season conference championships
The 2022-23 college basketball season opens Monday, Nov. 7 and concludes April 3, 2023 with the championship game at Houston’s NGR Stadium.
Before teams start thinking about the NCAA Tournament, all eyes will be set on winning conference championships, starting with regular-season crowns and wrapping up with conference tournament titles.
: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title odds
- Dayton +162
- Saint Louis +250
- VCU +600
- Loyola-Chicago +700
- Davidson +1000
- Richmond +2000
- Rhode Island +2000
- George Mason +2000
- UMass +3000
- St. Bonaventure +5000
- Saint Joseph’s +10000
- La Salle +10000
- George Washington +20000
- Fordham +20000
- Duquesne +20000
2022-23 ACC regular-season title odds
- North Carolina +115
- Duke +200
- Virginia +700
- Miami +1300
- Virginia Tech +1300
- Notre Dame +1500
- Florida State +3000
- Wake Forest +6000
- Syracuse +6000
- Clemson +10000
- Georgia Tech +10000
- NC State +20000
- Boston College +20000
- Louisville +20000
- Pittsburgh +20000
2022-23 Big 12 Conference regular-season title odds
- Kansas +210
- Baylor +210
- Texas +350
- Texas Tech +750
- TCU +1000
- Oklahoma State +2000
- West Virginia +3000
- Oklahoma +4000
- Iowa State +4000
- Kansas State +10000
2022-23 Big East Conference regular-season title odds
- Creighton +170
- Villanova +250
- Xavier +450
- UConn +450
- Seton Hall +2000
- St. John’s +2000
- Providence +3000
- Butler +4000
- Marquette +4000
- Georgetown +10000
- DePaul +10000
2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular-season title odds
- Indiana +300
- Michigan +350
- Illinois +600
- Iowa +600
- Purdue +750
- Ohio State +750
- Michigan State +1000
- Wisconsin +2000
- Rutgers +3000
- Penn State +5000
- Maryland +5000
- Northwestern +10000
- Minnesota +10000
- Nebraska +10000
2022-23 Mountain West Conference regular-season title odds
- San Diego State -125
- Wyoming +450
- Boise State +750
- Colorado State +750
- Utah State +1500
- UNLV +2000
- Fresno State +3000
- New Mexico +3000
- Nevada +5000
- Air Force +10000
- San Jose State +10000
2022-23 SEC regular-season title odds
- Kentucky +162
- Tennessee +350
- Arkansas +350
- Alabama +700
- Florida +1200
- Auburn +1200
- LSU +3000
- Texas A&M +3000
- Ole Miss +6000
- Mississippi State +8000
- Missouri +10000
- Georgia +10000
- South Carolina +10000
- Vanderbilt +20000
2022-23 March Madness dates and sites
Selection Sunday: March 12
The “Big Dance” will kick off in Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena with First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15 – two matchups each night.
Eight cities will host the first- and second-round games Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.
Thursday first round and Saturday second round
- Birmingham – Legacy Arena
- Des Moines – Wells Fargo Arena
- Orlando – Amway Center
- Sacramento – Golden 1 Center
Friday first round and Sunday second round
- Albany, N.Y. – MVP Arena
- Columbus – Nationwide Arena
- Denver – Ball Arena
- Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are Thursday through Sunday, March 23-26.
Thursday Sweet 16 and Saturday Elite Eight
- New York (East Regional) – Madison Square Garden
- Las Vegas (West Regional) – T-Mobile Arena
Friday Sweet 16 and Sunday Elite Eight
- Louisville – KFC Yum! Center
- Kansas City – T-Mobile Center
Final Four at NGR Stadium in Houston
- Saturday, April 1 – Semifinals
- Monday, April 3 – Championship
Future NCAA Final Four sites
- 2024 – April 6 & 8: Phoenix (State Farm Stadium)
- 2025 – April 5 & 7: San Antonio (Alamodome)
- 2026 – April 4 & 6: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium)
