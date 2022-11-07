ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2022-23 NCAA basketball odds to win regular-season conference championships

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlqcY_0j27sWo500

The 2022-23 college basketball season opens Monday, Nov. 7 and concludes April 3, 2023 with the championship game at Houston’s NGR Stadium.

Before teams start thinking about the NCAA Tournament, all eyes will be set on winning conference championships, starting with regular-season crowns and wrapping up with conference tournament titles.

Below are the regular-season conference championship odds offered by Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner. Be sure to check back often for our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Odds last updated Monday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season title odds

  • Dayton +162
  • Saint Louis +250
  • VCU +600
  • Loyola-Chicago +700
  • Davidson +1000
  • Richmond +2000
  • Rhode Island +2000
  • George Mason +2000
  • UMass +3000
  • St. Bonaventure +5000
  • Saint Joseph’s +10000
  • La Salle +10000
  • George Washington +20000
  • Fordham +20000
  • Duquesne +20000

2022-23 ACC regular-season title odds

  • North Carolina +115
  • Duke +200
  • Virginia +700
  • Miami +1300
  • Virginia Tech +1300
  • Notre Dame +1500
  • Florida State +3000
  • Wake Forest +6000
  • Syracuse +6000
  • Clemson +10000
  • Georgia Tech +10000
  • NC State +20000
  • Boston College +20000
  • Louisville +20000
  • Pittsburgh +20000

2022-23 Big 12 Conference regular-season title odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niq1X_0j27sWo500
Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2). Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kansas +210
  • Baylor +210
  • Texas +350
  • Texas Tech +750
  • TCU +1000
  • Oklahoma State +2000
  • West Virginia +3000
  • Oklahoma +4000
  • Iowa State +4000
  • Kansas State +10000

2022-23 Big East Conference regular-season title odds

  • Creighton +170
  • Villanova +250
  • Xavier +450
  • UConn +450
  • Seton Hall +2000
  • St. John’s +2000
  • Providence +3000
  • Butler +4000
  • Marquette +4000
  • Georgetown +10000
  • DePaul +10000

2022-23 Big Ten Conference regular-season title odds

  • Indiana +300
  • Michigan +350
  • Illinois +600
  • Iowa +600
  • Purdue +750
  • Ohio State +750
  • Michigan State +1000
  • Wisconsin +2000
  • Rutgers +3000
  • Penn State +5000
  • Maryland +5000
  • Northwestern +10000
  • Minnesota +10000
  • Nebraska +10000

2022-23 Mountain West Conference regular-season title odds

  • San Diego State -125
  • Wyoming +450
  • Boise State +750
  • Colorado State +750
  • Utah State +1500
  • UNLV +2000
  • Fresno State +3000
  • New Mexico +3000
  • Nevada +5000
  • Air Force +10000
  • San Jose State +10000

2022-23 SEC regular-season title odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqlpH_0j27sWo500
Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kentucky +162
  • Tennessee +350
  • Arkansas +350
  • Alabama +700
  • Florida +1200
  • Auburn +1200
  • LSU +3000
  • Texas A&M +3000
  • Ole Miss +6000
  • Mississippi State +8000
  • Missouri +10000
  • Georgia +10000
  • South Carolina +10000
  • Vanderbilt +20000

2022-23 March Madness dates and sites

Selection Sunday: March 12

The “Big Dance” will kick off in Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena with First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15 – two matchups each night.

Eight cities will host the first- and second-round games Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.

Thursday first round and Saturday second round

  • Birmingham – Legacy Arena
  • Des Moines – Wells Fargo Arena
  • Orlando – Amway Center
  • Sacramento – Golden 1 Center

Friday first round and Sunday second round

  • Albany, N.Y. – MVP Arena
  • Columbus – Nationwide Arena
  • Denver – Ball Arena
  • Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are Thursday through Sunday, March 23-26.

Thursday Sweet 16 and Saturday Elite Eight

  • New York (East Regional) – Madison Square Garden
  • Las Vegas (West Regional) – T-Mobile Arena

Friday Sweet 16 and Sunday Elite Eight

  • Louisville – KFC Yum! Center
  • Kansas City – T-Mobile Center

Final Four at NGR Stadium in Houston

  • Saturday, April 1 – Semifinals
  • Monday, April 3 – Championship

Future NCAA Final Four sites

  • 2024 – April 6 & 8: Phoenix (State Farm Stadium)
  • 2025 – April 5 & 7: San Antonio (Alamodome)
  • 2026 – April 4 & 6: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on any of these NCAA basketball futures or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’

Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State. The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan. After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London. “North Carolina was extremely...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Farrell reveals Top 10 coaching candidates for Nebraska

The Nebraska coaching search is now closing in on the two-month mark since the firing of Scott Frost on September 11th. Questions remain on who athletic director Trev Alberts will hire to take over the program starting in 2023. Shortly after firing former coach Scott Frost, the athletic director said the following about the search for a new head coach, “I will tell you a little bit about the process going forward and we’ll open it up to questions. Obviously, we’re going to do a national search. We’re going to engage some third-party help, mostly for logistics and other things. I...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What NBA scouts are saying about Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh

Arkansas basketball enters the 2022-23 basketball season behind one of the most impressive recruiting classes in program history. The class is ranked No. 2 in the nation and includes three McDonalds All-Americans in Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. With a collection of talent like that, the intrigue and excitement for Arkansas basketball extends far beyond just the fanbase. NBA scouts and executives are also going to be keeping a close eye on this year’s team, as the trio of Smith Jr., Black and Walsh are all projected to be first round selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. The most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former coach Lou Holtz: “Those fans are so educated at Arkansas”

Arkansas isn’t usually the first place people think of when they think of Lou Holtz. But the former Razorbacks coach is arguably the second greatest football coach in school history. So when he has something to say about his former school, it’s going to draw a bit of attention. Holtz and Mark May made their weekly YouTube predictions via The Crowd’s Line on Thursday. The coach-turned-analyst, who also coached at South Carolina in the SEC, said LSU should be on upset alert. “LSU has to start looking forward to Arkansas instead of talking about the overtime win they had against Alabama,” Holtz said. The Tigers are No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings after knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime last time out. Arkansas fell to Liberty in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Week 10. Holtz was especially complimentary of Arkansas’ environment and fans. “The game is at Arkansas. That’s a difficult place to play. Those fans are so educated at Arkansas,” Holtz said. The former national-championship winner at Notre Dame picked LSU to cover by three, 24-21.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes tied with Notre Dame for largest jump nationally in CBS Sports 131 rankings

Generally speaking, it’s a good thing to keep company with Notre Dame on the gridiron. That’s certainly the case after the Irish pulled off one of college football’s biggest surprises last week, stunning then-No. 5 Clemson with a 35-14 rout that saw the Irish build a pair of four-touchdown leads at different stages. What do Iowa and Notre Dame have in common? The duo represent the largest risers in this week’s CBS Sports 131 rankings. Notre Dame leapfrogged into CBS Sports’ top 25 at No. 22, while the Hawkeyes equaled the Irish’s 12-spot jump with one of their own to No. 51. All Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn dealing with flu ahead of Texas A&M game

Texas A&M was dealing with the flu before its game against Florida. Now, it seems like it may be spreading to the Tigers too. Nathan King of 247Sports reported on Wednesday that Auburn is also feeling flu symptoms, this time after a game against Mississippi State. Head coach Cadillac Williams said in a press conference that a “couple of guys” missed practice but that he does not anticipate it to be a problem ahead of the team’s matchup with the Aggies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 reasons why Penn State will lose to Maryland

Penn State is back home to take on Maryland this Saturday. Despite the Terrapins coming off a 23-10 road loss at Wisconsin last weekend, they are still a .500 team. One notable loss on their defense is Chop Robinson, who transferred to State College to play for James Franklin at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have another productive transfer in Robinson, who has been quite impressive this season. Last season, it was the Arnold Ebiketie show, who went on to be a second-round draft pick in 2022 to the Atlanta Falcons. Penn State’s biggest loss on offense is Jahan Dotson, but they also bring back...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas vs. TCU: ESPN College Gameday guest picker nominees

No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU for a massive Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12. The entire college football world will have eyes on DKR for this marquee game. The Longhorns enter looking to play spoiler to TCU’s unbeaten season. A win keeps Texas squarely in the mix to play for the Big 12 championship in December. The Horned Frogs hope to keep the magical season alive with a huge road victory over its Big 12 rival.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy