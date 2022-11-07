Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
lakeexpo.com
Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake Of The Ozarks Community Organizations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In October, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board reported $100,000 in donations to seven Missouri-based entities as efforts continue to establish an Osage Casino & Hotel property near the Lake of the Ozarks. On Oct. 26, GEB Chair Geoff Hager wrote to Principal...
Boone Electric restores power to hundreds of customers
More than 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power Tuesday morning. The post Boone Electric restores power to hundreds of customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
themissouritimes.com
Press Release: Jefferson City Radio Host Austin Petersen comes to St. Louis market
Austin Petersen, former presidential and US senate candidate has a new show scheduled to hit the airwaves in the St. Louis region just in time for election day. The Austin Petersen show is scheduled to be broadcast from 2-3pm central time Mondays through Fridays with Ellis Broadcasting & Media LLC on Real Talk broadcasting from Chesterfield, MO.
lakeexpo.com
282 Oakmont Avenue, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power
Where to find Missouri election results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
Questions remain about driver and regulations after 14 injured in bus crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Investigates the Mid-Missouri bus crash that injured 14 people on their way home from a church trip in Houston, Texas. Months later, questions still remain about the driver and the crash. With safety regulations in place to prevent overtired drivers, ABC 17 wants to know why the driver couldn't The post Questions remain about driver and regulations after 14 injured in bus crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kingpin convicted in drug enterprise leading to meth conspiracies in Missouri, Oklahoma
A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a criminal enterprise by organizing and directing methamphetamine conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma.
Boone County warns of smoke from wildfire
Boone County emergency dispatchers warned people Wednesday that they might see some smoke in the southern part of the county. The post Boone County warns of smoke from wildfire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City intersection closed for concrete repairs
The City of Jefferson announced the intersection of Wildwood Drive and West Edgewood Drive will be closed starting Wednesday. Construction crews will do concrete repairs at the intersection. The intersection will be closed until December 2. There will be detour signs in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the...
Columbia Missourian
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday
Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the milestone, albeit a few days early.
kbia.org
Live results: Boone County, Missouri 2022 elections
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk will be updated regularly. There is a slight delay in these results.
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s U.S. Senate race driving voter interest; Schmitt rallies with governor in Columbia
More than 100 people rallied Monday morning in Columbia for Missouri GOP U.S. Senate nominee Eric Schmitt. Governor Mike Parson and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) were among those at the rally near Providence and Vandiver. Schmitt tells the audience that Dr. Anthony Fauci should clear his calendar for 2023. Dr. Fauci is the president’s chief medical adviser.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
missouri.edu
Mizzou Alumni Association names 2022 Faculty Alumni Award winners
The Mizzou Alumni Association honored 11 distinguished faculty and alumni with annual Faculty Alumni Awards on Nov. 4. Celebrated since 1968, the Faculty Alumni Awards highlight the contributions of exceptional individuals to the university’s growth and core mission through their professional accomplishments, teaching and research excellence or service to the institution. At the University of Missouri, scholarship and teaching are driven by a responsibility to public service — the obligation to produce and disseminate knowledge that will improve the quality of life in Missouri and beyond.
kjluradio.com
Drivers asked to share their thoughts on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit
Drivers are being asked to share their feelings on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit. MoDOT has released information on planned improvements at the Highway 54/Route OO interchange. The project would include building a roundabout at the intersection of eastbound 54 exit and OO entrance ramps. There would also be intersection improvements at the westbound 54 exit and entrance ramps. MoDOT says the changes will improve traffic flow and safety.
kjluradio.com
Crews battling natural cover fire in Hartsburg
Residents in southern Boone County may see hazy skies and smell smoke this afternoon. The Ashland Police Department says the Southern Boone County Fire Protection Districts is fighting a large natural cover fire in Hartsburg. The haze and smell of smoke are expected to linger throughout the day.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Two Dead In Head On Collision
Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
