Tennessee State

Police: Man caught conducting gambling scam at RI Comic Con

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Tennessee man at Rhode Island Comic-Con Friday after he was caught reportedly conducting a gambling game designed to rip off customers.

Robert Becker, 52, was taken into custody after Rhode Island State Police troopers approached his vendor booth and played the game, known as “ Razzle Dazzle .”

Police knew Becker would be at Rhode Island Comic Con after receiving a tip that he’d rented a vendor booth.

Becker had previously rented vendor booths at two other Comic Cons in Los Angeles and Colorado Springs, where he solicited attendees for the same game.

The U.S. Department of Justice lists the game Razzle Dazzle as a known scam.

Becker was charged with offering prohibited forms of gambling and keeping gambling places or devices. He was released on $2,500 surety bail.

