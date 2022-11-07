ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
The Independent

African countries face ‘economic devastation’ from climate hit to GDP

African countries face “economic devastation” from climate change, an aid agency has warned as it reveals the scale of the hit from rising temperatures on the continent. A study published by Christian Aid warns under current climate policies, which put the world on track for 2.7C of global warming by the end of the century, African countries face an average 20% hit to their expected GDP by 2050.
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
The Hill

Time for new approaches to US-Mexico corn trade

As the world reels from the latest supply chain disruption, there is a growing movement internationally to rebuild resilience by increasing domestic production of food for local markets. This is a time for new solutions; unfortunately, there is growing pressure on trade officials to lock in business-as-usual approaches in this new era. Trade will always be an element of sustainable food supplies. However, given the turmoil and supply disruptions in international markets in recent years, some countries are making plans to diversify the sources and types of production needed to feed their people.
solarindustrymag.com

IRENA Report Shows International Energy Transition Goals Not on Target

Renewables are the backbone of the energy transition and a viable climate solution. Yet out of the 183 parties to the Paris Agreement with renewable energy components in their Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs), only 143 have quantified targets with the vast majority focusing on the power sector. Only 12 countries had committed to a percentage of renewables in their overall energy mixes.
NASDAQ

At COP27, nuclear power industry vies for bigger role in decarbonizing planet

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nuclear energy supporters including politicians and activists sought to polish the industry's spotty image on Wednesday, using the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to argue that atomic power offers a safe and cost-efficient way to decarbonize the world. Rising concerns about the swift...
Vice

Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change

Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
Recycling Today

Raw materials part of steel GHG formula

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), Washington, has released recommended steel industry greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculation guidelines designed to provide “consistent and comprehensive data across the industry on GHG emissions from steel production.”. AISI says the guidelines offer “a focus on product-level disclosures and corporate-level reporting.” The...
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

African-Hosted Climate Talks Give Fossil Fuel a Voice

SHARM EL-SHEIK (Reuters) - African nations must be allowed to develop their fossil fuel resources to help lift their pepole out of poverty, governments said at the COP27 talks in Egypt, which welcomed leaders of oil and gas companies sidelined at previous talks. Pressure to leave hydrocarbons in the ground...
NASDAQ

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
rigzone.com

Corporate Renewable Procurement Sets Record In Asia Pacific

Corporations in Asia Pacific are set to contract a record 7 GW of renewable capacity in 2022, Wood Mackenzie said. — Corporations in Asia Pacific are set to contract a record 7 GW of renewable capacity in 2022. That’s an 80% increase on 2021 as markets emerge from pandemic-related disruptions. Demand is largely driven by ambitious decarbonization targets in the region – and market forces are aligning to make corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) increasingly attractive.

