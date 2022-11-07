ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
AL.com

Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled

A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
Popculture

Clorox Pine-Sol Products Recalled

Eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products are being pulled from store shelves over a possible bacteria contamination. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that Clorox issued a voluntary recall of approximately 37 million Pine-Sol products that may contain the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infection in some people.
Popculture

Chicken Salad Recall Issued

Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Alabama Now

Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections

A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
TheStreet

Dollar General Wants to Take on CVS, Walgreens

Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report rarely gets mentioned as one of America's biggest and most successful retailers. That might be because the chain serves the parts of the United States ignored by most retailers. It also has an audience that's less affluent than the customers Target and even Walmart go after.
Tuscaloosa Thread

ALEA Launches Halloween Safety Initiative, Warns of Fentanyl Candy Look-Alike

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency launched a new Halloween safety initiative, warning parents of drugs that resemble candy that could make its way into candy buckets. ALEA said in a release, "Our agency developed the 'Children’s Safety First, Halloween Fun Second' safety initiative, which comprises several important reminders and tips to ensure the safety of all your ghouls and goblins as they enjoy Halloween festivities across the state."
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

