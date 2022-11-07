Read full article on original website
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
Alabama jury awards $21 million to mom who lost newborn after missed diagnosis
An Alabama mom won a $21 million verdict against two doctors and a nurse practitioner at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery after her 14-day-old son died in 2015 from an undiagnosed bowel disease. Lakeisha Oliver gave birth to Jaquarius Smith on Nov. 4, 2015, at Jackson Hospital, according to court documents....
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Will my grocery store close? Here’s what a Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean for California
A 2015 merger between Albertson and Safeway led to store closures and lost jobs. Will this one turn out differently?
Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled
A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
McDonald's in Dothan, AL Served a Woman Coffee Containing a 'Harmful Chemical' and Now She has Filed a $13M Lawsuit
A woman ordered a caramel macchiato at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dothan, AL and shortly after taking the first sip, her throat started burning. This was because her coffee contained a “caustic chemical liquid” and the McDonald’s manager refused to call 911 or help her.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Five Chipotle secrets that fans may not know – including why the chain is making customers pay 4% more
FIVE Chipotle secrets have been revealed that even the biggest fans of the brand might not know. One secret has even spilled why the beloved chain restaurant is charging more than they ever have before. Mexican-inspired food brand Chipotle has a mass of fans across the United States but there...
Popculture
Clorox Pine-Sol Products Recalled
Eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products are being pulled from store shelves over a possible bacteria contamination. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that Clorox issued a voluntary recall of approximately 37 million Pine-Sol products that may contain the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infection in some people.
Popculture
Chicken Salad Recall Issued
Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Alabama’s autopsy of Joe Nathan James Jr. finds no signs of abuse, cutting into arms for vein
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has released the official autopsy for Joe Nathan James Jr., and notes no evidence of a cutdown procedure -- or a way some medical professionals cut into someone’s arm to find a vein -- or signs of abuse. James, 50, was executed at...
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
Weekend fire in Alabama Walmart under investigation, closes store temporarily
A fire in an Alabama Walmart Sunday evening has temporarily closed the store until further notice. An official from the Walmart in Selma released a statement on Monday, saying the store is temporarily closed until further notice. The incident is the second fire to affect the store recently. Officials have...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more.
‘Crimson red state’: How Alabama’s lack of midterm political intrigue harms itself
Almost five years have passed since a special election for the U.S. Senate animated Alabama politics like the state rarely experienced before. Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a contest that captured international media attention and was the focus of U.S. politicians far and wide. Since then, normalcy...
Dollar General Wants to Take on CVS, Walgreens
Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report rarely gets mentioned as one of America's biggest and most successful retailers. That might be because the chain serves the parts of the United States ignored by most retailers. It also has an audience that's less affluent than the customers Target and even Walmart go after.
ALEA Launches Halloween Safety Initiative, Warns of Fentanyl Candy Look-Alike
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency launched a new Halloween safety initiative, warning parents of drugs that resemble candy that could make its way into candy buckets. ALEA said in a release, "Our agency developed the 'Children’s Safety First, Halloween Fun Second' safety initiative, which comprises several important reminders and tips to ensure the safety of all your ghouls and goblins as they enjoy Halloween festivities across the state."
