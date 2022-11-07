Read full article on original website
The Rockies have to leave the Cron Zone
It’s time to exit the Cron Zone. As much as I have enjoyed watching C.J. Cron’s monstrous homers over the last two years, and the Rockies needed his power to provide 19% of the Rockies homers in 2022 and 17% of their homers over the last two years, it’s time to turn first base over to the next generation.
The Rockies are starting to make tough decisions
When five players—Chad Kuhl, Alex Colomé, José Iglesias, José Ureña, and Carlos Estévez—elected free agency and were subsequently removed from the 40-man roster to begin the MLB offseason, one could reasonably assume the Colorado Rockies weren’t going to make any further moves. At the very least they would stand pat until or after the MLB Winter Meetings in early December.
Power shortage caused a struggling season for Sam Hilliard in 2022
Welcome to the 2022 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2022. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.
Can ‘Bam Bam’ help the bats blossom again on Blake Street?
The position of hitting coach was going to be an important addition for the Rockies heading into 2023. The team not only posted some franchise worst numbers in 2022 but continually struggled in many aspects of their offense under the previous tutelage of Dave Magadan. The Rockies did improve on their overall strikeout numbers, but that came at the cost of the loss of power and an overabundance of groundballs.
Dinelson Lamet was a solid late-season addition for the Rockies in 2022
