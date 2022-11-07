Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
High-tech tug of war
SAN FRANCISCO - There are currently 45,000 vacant high-tech jobs in California. Lawyer and former Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. "Well it's always difficult to get a job even when the economy is doing very well. The Bay Area is a...
More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft
SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
decrypt.co
BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse
The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
Tech companies slash jobs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — About a dozen tech companies have announced layoffs in 2022. Two of the biggest and most recent ones are Meta and Twitter. A tech analyst who spoke to KRON4 believes that the tech industry will continue to be a driver of the Bay Area’s economy, but the number of jobs available […]
Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
KQED
What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?
Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
Zendesk to lay off 5% of staff, including employees at San Francisco HQ
It's been a rough year for the software company.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Health systems stressed by surge in respiratory illnesses
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The cold and flu season is in full swing, and health officials said the rise in cases is being compounded by a surge in other respiratory illnesses. “All of these viruses have come back, and they have come back with a vengeance,” said Dr. Vidya Mony. RSV, the common cold, […]
Former Meta employee speaks about waking up to email about being laid off
More than 11,000 Meta employees found out through email Wednesday morning that they were laid off, a former software engineer for the company told ABC7 News. The news also comes as concern for nearby restaurant owners, already experiencing slow business as many have been working from home.
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
milpitasbeat.com
From Vietnam to Milpitas: My journey to a better life
This is a sponsored post. My name is Hon Lien. I came from Bac Lieu, a coastal city in Southern Vietnam. My father, born in China, moved to South Vietnam. My father married my mother in Vietnam and created a family. I am one of eleven brothers and sisters. In 1978, my family escaped Vietnam by boat. My family spent 13 months in a Malaysian refugee camp and resettled in the United States on December 26, 1979. That evening, having delivered my family to freedom, my father suffered a stroke and died shortly after.
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
Influx of children wait for ICU beds in Bay Area due to RSV
The RSV outbreak has intensified in the Bay Area, causing some pediatric intensive care units to hit their maximum capacity, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong warned.
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
Comments / 0