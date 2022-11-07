This is a sponsored post. My name is Hon Lien. I came from Bac Lieu, a coastal city in Southern Vietnam. My father, born in China, moved to South Vietnam. My father married my mother in Vietnam and created a family. I am one of eleven brothers and sisters. In 1978, my family escaped Vietnam by boat. My family spent 13 months in a Malaysian refugee camp and resettled in the United States on December 26, 1979. That evening, having delivered my family to freedom, my father suffered a stroke and died shortly after.

MILPITAS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO