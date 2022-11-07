ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

KTVU FOX 2

High-tech tug of war

SAN FRANCISCO - There are currently 45,000 vacant high-tech jobs in California. Lawyer and former Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. "Well it's always difficult to get a job even when the economy is doing very well. The Bay Area is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
decrypt.co

BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse

The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Tech companies slash jobs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — About a dozen tech companies have announced layoffs in 2022. Two of the biggest and most recent ones are Meta and Twitter. A tech analyst who spoke to KRON4 believes that the tech industry will continue to be a driver of the Bay Area’s economy, but the number of jobs available […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Health systems stressed by surge in respiratory illnesses

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The cold and flu season is in full swing, and health officials said the rise in cases is being compounded by a surge in other respiratory illnesses. “All of these viruses have come back, and they have come back with a vengeance,” said Dr. Vidya Mony. RSV, the common cold, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
milpitasbeat.com

From Vietnam to Milpitas: My journey to a better life

This is a sponsored post. My name is Hon Lien. I came from Bac Lieu, a coastal city in Southern Vietnam. My father, born in China, moved to South Vietnam. My father married my mother in Vietnam and created a family. I am one of eleven brothers and sisters. In 1978, my family escaped Vietnam by boat. My family spent 13 months in a Malaysian refugee camp and resettled in the United States on December 26, 1979. That evening, having delivered my family to freedom, my father suffered a stroke and died shortly after.
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

