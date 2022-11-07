National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is marked for Wednesday, November 9th. Do you know where to get deals in the Charlotte area? We learned from Charlotte On The Cheap, that participating area Popeye’s and Wingstop restaurants are offering savings to celebrate. At Wingstop, the deal is buy one chicken sandwich and get one free. You can get your deal online or the app using promo code BOGOSAMMY. If you’re using Uber Eats or Door Dash, you will notice the deal automatically applied to your basket. In order for the deal to be available to customers, you will need to put at least one chicken sandwich in your cart. After the second sandwich is added a la carte, and promo codes applied, your cost of the one a la carte sandwich will show the discount price of free.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO