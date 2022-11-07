Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Nominate a veteran to win big, before time to enter runs out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Brothers ARS Cares Program - needs your nominations!. At ARS they are committed to ensuring the comfort of homeowners. Brothers believes no one should have to suffer without heat during freezing winter...
Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY. Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.
WCNC
Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. There are endless possibilities for holiday gifts at The Expo Center: treats for yourself, your pets, and more!
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Beer Garden Was Just Named The #1 Beer Garden in America by USA Today
Charlotte’s favorite beer garden has just been named the best in the nation by USA Today. According to the publication’s new Best Beer Garden of 2022 report, South End’s Charlotte Beer Garden was ranked #1, beating out Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing (#2) and Raleigh’s Raleigh Beer Garden (#3).
WCNC
Prep your guest room for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jill Aker-Ray shares what you need for the best overnight stay experience for your guests. don’t use the old mattress that’s uncomfortable, if using an air mattress or pull out sofa-make sure its in good working order. 2.)Pillows. clean (and not the old heavy...
Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
Holiday shopping already underway at the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holiday season is approaching and businesses are gearing up for extra sales. The Southern Christmas Show kicked off on Nov. 10 and people showed up in droves to do some early holiday shopping. For a lot of small business owners, this year is like a...
Recycling myths causing more plastic to end up in NC landfills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If your recycle bin at home is full, you may be recycling all wrong. Environmental enthusiasts are reacting to a report that says recycling plastic is a “dead-end street”. All plastic is not the same, which makes it labor-intensive and costly to recycle. In most major cities across the […]
qcnews.com
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
WCNC
Clothes for cold mornings and warm afternoons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This time of year, getting dressed in the morning can be a bit confusing. It is cold in the morning when you leave, but warm in the afternoon! Head over to K|LA Boutique to get everything you need to dress for the in-between season. The key...
RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
WCNC
Brothers Air, Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing to honor a veteran in a big way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Brothers Air, Heating,Cooling, & Plumbing needs your help to honor a veteran. In special recognition of Veterans Day, Brothers and the ARS Cares Program wants to give a deserving veteran a free HVAC system or water heater. Rick Starnes with Brothers, is a Veteran himself - and says he's delighted to be able to help one of his brothers or sisters. He adds it's a privilege to help out someone in the community.
WCNC
'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
country1037fm.com
National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day-Where To Find Deals In Charlotte
National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is marked for Wednesday, November 9th. Do you know where to get deals in the Charlotte area? We learned from Charlotte On The Cheap, that participating area Popeye’s and Wingstop restaurants are offering savings to celebrate. At Wingstop, the deal is buy one chicken sandwich and get one free. You can get your deal online or the app using promo code BOGOSAMMY. If you’re using Uber Eats or Door Dash, you will notice the deal automatically applied to your basket. In order for the deal to be available to customers, you will need to put at least one chicken sandwich in your cart. After the second sandwich is added a la carte, and promo codes applied, your cost of the one a la carte sandwich will show the discount price of free.
Niner Times
Raw food scaring students at UNC Charlotte dining halls
Throughout the fall 2022 semester, UNC Charlotte students reported raw food in on-campus dining halls on social media. Two of the four reports of raw food were from Crown Commons, and the other two were from SoVi. In August 2022, raw chicken was found by a student and posted to...
Hottest-selling fashion item is also doing good in the process
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is suddenly selling one of the hottest clothing items in town and is helping to change lives. BraveWorks works with women facing difficult circumstances and trains them to become successful artisans. Kidist Tesema came to Charlotte from Ethiopia a decade ago. "To get...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
WCNC
The truth about food expiration labels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's face it, a trip to the grocery store can break your budget these days, so it's important that we find ways to make the most of what we buy. One of the biggest problems facing families is food waste. The average family of four throws away $1,500 a year in uneaten food, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Part of the problem, according to the council, is people misinterpret the date labels.
