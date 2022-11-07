Read full article on original website
LGZ94
3d ago
This clown has no clue what he’s doing. School reform is only prioritized right now because the gentrifying out of towners moving here don’t want to pay to send their kids elsewhere, surprise! It’s still the hood
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
Eric Gordon’s poor handling of pandemic shows why a new Cleveland schools CEO is needed
The latest column from Brent Larkin was another disappointing example of the local media’s myopia on public schools (“Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO,” Nov. 6). Short of effusive praise for CEO Eric Gordon, it seems the Cleveland Metropolitan School District barely registers as a topic worth exploring. I think that mostly reflects how far removed from the situation leading columnists are.
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
JD Vance talks with News 5 in his first post-election Cleveland interview
Senator-elect J.D. Vance talks with News 5 about the road ahead, his future relationship with Sen. Sherrod Brown and if he has any aspirations for higher office,
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial
In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
spectrumnews1.com
Meteorologist turned nightclub owner finds new purpose in life after husband passes
CLEVELAND — An Emmy award-winning meteorologist from northeast Ohio is taking a new look at life. Beth McLeod was a TV meteorologist until she changed careers to become a nightclub owner. Her husband, Cavaliers broadcaster Fred McLeod, and her mother both died within a short window. Beth said finding...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Transformation needed for downtown Cleveland to thrive, leaders say
Even with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, downtown Cleveland leaders detailed how COVID-19 left behind a seismic shift in how businesses operate.
Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced that his future chief of staff will be Eric Wobser, a renowned civic leader and catalyst in the Ohio City neighborhood, who left Cleveland in 2014 to become the city manager of his hometown of Sandusky. Wobser, who...
Second try was the charm - barely - for North Olmsted Schools levy and bond issue
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted City Schools levy and bond issue narrowly squeaked by this Election Day, prompting a sigh of relief from district administrators. After the same issue failed at the ballot this past spring, residents approved Issue 8 by just a little over 450 votes on Nov. 8.
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon L. King narrowly surviving recall vote after partial returns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is narrowly surviving a recall vote, based on current returns posted on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. At the same time, Ward 3 Councilman Ernest Smith is losing his recall vote.
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
wksu.org
Amid inflation, voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
On Election Day, Northeast Ohio voters are untroubled by Immigration, election fraud and education: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohioans are most concerned about inflation, abortion and health care, going into today’s election. We’re talking about the issues on Election Day on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with impact editor Leila Atassi, editorial...
New stores and food options coming to Tower City Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tower City Center in Cleveland is welcoming multiple new tenants – including a Cavs Team Shop. This store will be open while the team’s official location undergoes a complete renovation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to a press release.
wksu.org
Cleveland Metroparks levy passage means more greenspace, higher property taxes for Cuyahoga County
Northeast Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed the Cleveland Metroparks levy Tuesday to fund an expansion at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and greenspace investment on the city’s East Side according to unofficial election results. The 10-year levy appeared as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots. It passed with almost 77% of...
wksu.org
5 things to do in NEO: 'Annie,' 'Akron Eats,' Cleveland Pizza Week and more
The 22nd annual Animation Show of Shows has showcased dozens of short films over the years which garnered Academy Award nominations - and 11 Oscar winners. This year’s edition includes nine recent works from around the world as well as a new restoration of Frédéric Back’s Oscar-winning “The Man Who Planted Trees” from 1987. It’s Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Cleveland Cinematheque.
Comments / 8