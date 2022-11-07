ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 8

This clown has no clue what he’s doing. School reform is only prioritized right now because the gentrifying out of towners moving here don’t want to pay to send their kids elsewhere, surprise! It’s still the hood

Cleveland.com

Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Eric Gordon’s poor handling of pandemic shows why a new Cleveland schools CEO is needed

The latest column from Brent Larkin was another disappointing example of the local media’s myopia on public schools (“Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO,” Nov. 6). Short of effusive praise for CEO Eric Gordon, it seems the Cleveland Metropolitan School District barely registers as a topic worth exploring. I think that mostly reflects how far removed from the situation leading columnists are.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man

Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial

In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

5 things to do in NEO: 'Annie,' 'Akron Eats,' Cleveland Pizza Week and more

The 22nd annual Animation Show of Shows has showcased dozens of short films over the years which garnered Academy Award nominations - and 11 Oscar winners. This year’s edition includes nine recent works from around the world as well as a new restoration of Frédéric Back’s Oscar-winning “The Man Who Planted Trees” from 1987. It’s Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Cleveland Cinematheque.
CLEVELAND, OH

