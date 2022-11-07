Actor Seth Rogen talks about his latest role in “The Fabelmans,” a semi-autobiographical movie based on Steven Spielberg’s childhood. Rogen talks about being asked by Spielberg to star in the movie and also shares what it was like to work on such a personal project with the director. "As we were filming it, he was kind of in real-time gaining a new perspective of his own life,” he says.Nov. 10, 2022.

1 DAY AGO