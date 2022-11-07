ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
TODAY.com

Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors

Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
TODAY.com

Camila Alves McConaughey shares pic of neck injury after tumble: 'Don't fall people'

Camila Alves McConaughey is recovering after a nasty fall. On Nov. 10, the Brazilian-American model, who is married to Matthew McConaughey, revealed on Instagram she had injured her neck by sharing a photo of herself in a brace alongside a caption with a cautionary tale. "Sh** happens," she wrote. "I...
TODAY.com

Priyanka Chopra celebrates ‘home’ with new photo of baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas are sharing all of their love with their baby girl, Malti Marie. Chopra Jonas, 40, posted the adorable picture to her Instagram on Thursday, and it has since garnered over 2 million likes. In the cute picture, Chopra Jonas smiles on the ground...
TODAY.com

Seth Rogen talks working with Spielberg in ‘The Fabelmans’

Actor Seth Rogen talks about his latest role in “The Fabelmans,” a semi-autobiographical movie based on Steven Spielberg’s childhood. Rogen talks about being asked by Spielberg to star in the movie and also shares what it was like to work on such a personal project with the director. "As we were filming it, he was kind of in real-time gaining a new perspective of his own life,” he says.Nov. 10, 2022.
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
TODAY.com

Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him

Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.
TODAY.com

The best books to read in November 2022, according to Jenna Bush Hager

When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like cuddling up on the couch with a great book. And as we get closer and closer to official cozy season, you might be looking for some good reading recommendations. Luckily, Jenna Bush Hager is always dishing up some picks for her...
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with reimagined cover of 'Lady Marmalade'

Kelly Clarkson was blessed with some amazing pipes. On the Thursday, Nov. 10, episode of her talk show, Clarkson sang a beautiful rendition of Labelle's 1974 song "Lady Marmalade," which was famously recorded by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim in 2001 for the “Moulin Rouge!” soundtrack.

