Morgan Wallen's teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called "Me + All Your Reasons," and now, he's back with a clip of another new tune called "Hope That's True." He previously said he's been in "album grind mode" since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it's no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO