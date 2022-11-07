Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True”
Morgan Wallen’s teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called “Me + All Your Reasons,” and now, he’s back with a clip of another new tune called “Hope That’s True.” He previously said he’s been in “album grind mode” since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it’s no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023. “Hope That’s True” is a […] The post Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Fans pay tribute to slain rapper Takeoff in Atlanta celebration of life memorial
Thousands of fans gathered on a rainy Friday in Atlanta to pay their respects to Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.
Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more stars share messages of ‘gratitude’ on Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, stars in Hollywood, like Mark Wahlberg, are taking to social media to honor the brave men and women who have served.
Have an awesome season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming soon to Disney+
Star Lord, Groot and company are coming back early this year with 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.' Find out when and how to watch on Disney+.
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
