Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Kelsea Ballerini reacts to wearing same dress as Mackenzie Porter at CMA Awards
Kelsea Ballerini isn’t feeling blue about this accidental matching moment. The “Roses” singer, 29, hit the CMA Awards 2022 red carpet Wednesday wearing the same bold Balenciaga gown ($3,550) as fellow country singer Mackenzie Porter, 32. And on TikTok Thursday, Ballerini shared her thoughts on the designer double-up. “It’s giving: Blue is the moment. It’s giving: Great minds think alike. It’s giving: I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it,” she said. “It’s giving: Don’t you dare do a ‘Who wore it better?’ or put a side-by-side. It’s rude.” The “I Quit Drinking” songstress finished the clip by playfully...
