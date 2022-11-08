ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Reports: Eflin elects free agency; Phillies exercise Nola's option

By Tom Dougherty
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

Phillies fans are grateful for team's run to the World Series 02:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies' season ended Saturday night when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games. Now the offseason begins and the first two pieces of news involve starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin.

The Phillies, as expected, picked up Nola's $18 million club option for the 2023 season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman .

Eflin opted to decline his $15 million mutual option with the Phillies and become a free agent, Heyman and MLB.com's Jon Morosi each reported.

The 28-year-old Eflin joins six other Phillies free agents.

Chris Devenski, Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson and Noah Syndergaard became free agents Sunday.

Philadelphia has a $17 million club option on second baseman Jean Segura. The Phillies have until Thursday to exercise or decline it.

Teams and players are allowed to talk about contracts, but cannot officially sign until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here's where the Phillies stand.

Aaron Nola

To no one's surprise, the Phillies reportedly exercised their $18 million option on Nola. Nola will be back next season.

Nola posted a 3.25 ERA in 205 innings in 2022, leading all major league pitching with an 8.10 strikeout-to-walk rate and 1.3 walks per nine. His 2.58 FIP (fielding independent fielding pitching) was a career best as was his 0.961 WHIP.

Zach Eflin

The Phillies and Eflin agreed to the mutual option in May for the 2023 season. Eflin reportedly declining the option isn't much of a surprise.

Eflin endured another frustrating season with knee injuries, but he was able to come back in time to help the team out as a reliever in September and in the postseason. He quickly established himself as a weapon for manager Rob Thomson.

In seven regular-season appearances out of the bullpen, Eflin held hitters to a .148 average and allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings.

Eflin played a key part in the Phillies' postseason run too, allowing four runs in 10 2/3 innings out of the 'pen. He struck out 12 batters and walked two and posted a 3.38 ERA. He also saved the Phils' clinching game in the National League Wild Card Series.

With Eflin declining the mutual option, the book on a return to Philadelphia isn't exactly closed. Eflin and the Phillies could re-negotiate after the righty tests the market.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
